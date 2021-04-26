Sonja Morgan Breaks Her Silence After Being Excluded From ‘Housewives All-Stars’

Sonja Morgan from “The Real Housewives of New York” has broken her silence after it was revealed that she will not be joining the cast of “Real Housewives All-Stars.”

On April 25, Morgan responded to a tweet from a Bravo fan that lamented how much they would miss seeing Morgan on the show. “Honestly I’m having a hard time imagining #RHAllStars without @Sonjatmorgan’s light, care free, fun energy,” the fan wrote. “I also feel like she’s actual friends with a lot of the women from other franchises so she would’ve been the glue and peacemaker they might need. #RHONY.”

In response, Morgan wrote, “Love you. Next one baby. #rhony #bravotv.”

In February, it was rumored that Morgan was set to join the cast of “Real Housewives All-Stars,” but according to a recent report from The Sun, the cast had to be cut down due to coronavirus protocols. Currently, the cast is filming in the Turks and Caicos and features Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps from RHONY, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from RHOA, and Kyle Richards from RHOBH. The special will air on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, later this year.

Sources Say That Drama Between the Women Has Already Ensued

The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos. I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a bitch and they haven’t even been there for an hour. Buckle up!! 🏝 — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) April 25, 2021

According to journalist Anthony Dominic, there has already been drama between the “Real Housewives All-Stars” cast. On April 25, Dominic offered an inside scoop about what has been happening so far in the house.

“The Housewives have arrived at the house in Turks & Caicos,” Dominic wrote on Twitter. “I’m told Ramona instantly ran to get the best bedroom and has pissed off the other women. She has already called Kenya a b***** and they haven’t even been there for an hour. Buckle up!!”

While on their way to the Turks and Caicos, many of the “Real Housewives” posted pictures of themselves traveling to the location by private plane. Ramona Singer posted a photo to Instagram sitting in a seat on the plane, writing in the caption, “Off we go!” Melissa Gorga also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself boarding the plane in an animal print bodysuit, writing in the caption, “Nothing represents Jersey like 🐆.”

Another Housewife Was Allegedly Cut From the Cast of ‘Real Housewives All-Stars”

It looks like Sonja Morgan wasn’t the only “Real Housewives” star who was cut from the special. In March, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson claimed that she was supposed to be a part of “Real Housewives All-Stars,” but was ultimately cut by the network.

On March 19, a Bravo fan Instagram account, @Christiangraysnow, re-posted a screenshot of former RHOC star Tamra Judge’s Instagram story, where she was answering questions from her fans. Snow wrote that Judge had answered his question, which read, “Repost this if you think it’s bulls*** Vicki isn’t on HW spin-off.” Gunvalson then commented on the photo, alleging that she signed a contract but was ultimately ghosted. “It’s bulls***!!” Gunvalson wrote. “I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets 🦗”

