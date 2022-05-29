Leah McSweeney Says Sonja Morgan Was Jealous of RHONY Alum

Tinsley Mortimer exited “The Real Housewives of New York City” following its twelfth season. The socialite’s former co-star, Leah McSweeney, spoke about her during a May 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge.

While speaking to Arroyave and Judge, McSweeney shared if she is friends with her “RHONY” co-stars.

“I talk to Luann [de Lesseps], I talk to Tinsley, I talk to Dorinda [Medley]. Ramona [Singer] I talk to every once in a while, I don’t keep in touch with her. You know what I mean? But like we’re fine,” said McSweeney.

She then shared that she was not in contact with her castmate, Sonja Morgan. She explained that she was unhappy with Morgan’s depiction of certain events while being interviewed for the 2021 book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.” In the book, Morgan mentioned that Mortimer had lived with her and asserted that she was “a faker who was mooching off whoever she could and was living with whoever she could for free for years.”

“Not that I’ve harbored resentment or whatever like I’m over it, but she said all this nasty stuff about me and Tinsley in that ‘Diamonds and Rose’ book. She basically used it as a way to s*** on Tinsley and that pissed me off,” said the 39-year-old.

Arroyave then inquired why Morgan had an issue with Mortimer. The “RHONY” star shared that she believed Morgan was envious of Mortimer because of her lifestyle.

“It’s jealousy. It’s absolute jealousy. Because like Sonja was married to a Morgan she wanted that lifestyle so badly and Tinsley is from that, you know, that’s her life,” said McSweeney.

Leah McSweeney Uploaded an Instagram Story About Sonja Morgan in October 2021

According to Us Weekly, McSweeney took to her Instagram Stories to comment on how Morgan presented her sister, Sarah McSweeney, in her interview for “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.” In October 2021, the fashion designer uploaded an excerpt, in which Morgan called Sarah “a nightmare off camera.”

“She went apes*** on me. She had me and Ramona [Singer] hiding under a table to get away from her. She just kept coming at me and coming at me, and Ramona started crying because Leah was like, f***ed-up, daytime, nighttime, everything. It was so bad,” claimed the 58-year-old.

“This is totally untrue and I would never ever tell what goes on with Sonja that gets cut out,” read a portion of McSweeney’s Instagram Story.

Sonja Morgan Discussed Tinsley Mortimer in September 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2021, Morgan shared that she would be interested in Mortimer returning to “RHONY.”

“We definitely need more girls because we only have five. So that’s it, I would want anyone back. I liked working with everybody and I think the show is fantastic and here’s hoping for Tinsley [Mortimer] coming back, Jill, oh, Dorinda [Medley], of course, would be great. Anyone! I’m best friends with Dorinda, I’m very close to Jill and I love Tinsley even though we fight like sisters,” said the reality television personality.

