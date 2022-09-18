Fans Think Sonja Morgan Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ in Instagram Post Teasing New Project

On September 12, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan took to Instagram to tease an upcoming project. She posed in front of a green screen while smiling brightly.

“Yea that’s a green screen behind me. News to come. 🗞 #leopardismyneutral baaaby 🐆Hair & Makeup 💫 @carolinemakeuptime 💫,” wrote Morgan in the post’s caption.

A Reddit user shared the post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Sonja teasing a green screen in her caption. Maybe the rumors of her show with Lu being cancelled are false? Or RHONY Legacy?” read the Reddit post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Instagram Post

Several Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they believed Morgan looked unrecognizable in the Instagram photo.

“Well I can tell you one thing for certain, that is not Sonja’s real face,” wrote a commenter.

“This. I swear to god that if Sonja really looked like this I would LITERALLY sell my soul to her plastic surgeon. It’s a great picture but it’s face-app’d to high heaven!!” added another.

“She is naturally pretty so doesn’t need all this. I can’t tell who she looks like here but it is someone in reality tv,” shared a different person.

“I don’t understand how people can post pictures like this with a straight face. Like if my photos were filtered THIS badly, I could never! I’d be embarrassed to see people in real life lmao,” added another.

“Who the h*** is that? 🤣😂🤣😂🤣,” commented a Reddit user.

“Where’s Sonja?” asked another.

“Literally wouldn’t have known who that was lol!” shared a commenter.

“Whoever this stranger is, she looks fantastic!” asserted an RHONY viewer.

“Who’s that in the photo?” inquired a Bravo fan.

“Holy s***, she’s unrecognizable,” chimed in a tenth person.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About the RHONY Spin-Off

RHONY will have a reboot and an upcoming spinoff series. While speaking to Access Hollywood in June 2022, Morgan’s RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps spoke about the spinoff. She explained that she had not yet been asked to join the show’s cast.

“I don’t have a contract yet let’s put it that way for the ‘Housewives of New York’ but there has been talk about it. There has been talk about doing two separate shows. The OGs Legacy cast and then the all-new cast so I would love to film with all the OGs because guess what, I know them all. I know all their characters,” stated de Lesseps.

During the Access Hollywood interview, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer discussed her time on the first season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She shared that she enjoy her time filming the show in Turks and Caicos.

“It was so much fun, I must say, and we broke the fourth wall. We got to talk about what it’s like being on each of our franchises like what it’s like to be a mom on the shows, what it’s like to be a Housewife, what it’s like to deal with social media, and people loving you one minute and hating you the next and what that’s like so it was a great trip, I got along really with everybody,” said de Lesseps.

