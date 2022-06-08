‘Real Housewives’ Fans React After RHONY Stars Snag Surprise Spinoff Show

Fans of the “Real Housewives” franchise are reacting to the latest news about a spinoff.

According to a June 6, 2022 report by Page Six, “Real Housewives of New York” veterans Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps have inked a deal to star in a spinoff reality show that will mimic “The Simple Life” series that starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie nearly 20 years ago.

The outlet reported that production is set to start in July and will feature the wealthy New Yorkers living in a “middle American town” and interacting with locals. Filming locations have not been confirmed, but an insider told Page Six that the show could take place in a small town in Kansas or Nebraska.

Bravo and the two reality stars have not yet confirmed the spinoff, but de Lesseps posted a teaser about the new show to her Instagram story.

In March 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen dropped a RHONY reboot bombshell. In an interview with Variety, the Bravo host revealed that, after 13 seasons, the franchise was set to get a total makeover with a “legacy” cast made up of original stars and a second series featuring an all-new, more diverse cast. This third series starring Morgan and de Lesseps comes as a major surprise to fans.

Fans Reacted to the ‘Simple Life’-Style Spinoff & Questioned Ramona Singer’s Reaction

On social media, longtime RHONY fans reacted to the surprise spinoff. Many fans wondered why RHONJ veteran Ramona Singer wasn’t named for the new show. Singer had a rough ride on season 13 of RHONY and she had several controversial interactions with newcomer Eboni K. Williams, who was the first-ever Black cast member on the show. She later apologized for her questionable season 13 behavior. In July 2021, The Sun reported that Singer was “getting fired” from the Real Housewives franchise, although no announcements have been made about her status on the “legacy” revamp.

Following the Morgan/de Lesseps spinoff news, fans on Reddit noted that Ramona’s publicity team is likely hearing it from her.

“I bet Ramona is p***ed, “ one Redditor wrote of the new show new.

“I feel bad for whoever manages Ramona today getting an earful,” another fan wrote.

“I’d love to be a fly on the wall at Ramonas house today,” a third RHONY fan admitted.

“I can totally see her huffing up and down the streets of the [Upper East Side], barking into her phone about how the network doesn’t support other women,” another wrote.

“This is not a good week for Ramona,” another agreed.

“She probably knew this was happening without her and screwed up Teresa’s wedding to be a d***, another fan said in reference to Singer’s accidental leak of Teresa Giudice’s wedding invite. “She had to use the singer stinger somewhere.”

Other fans were excited by the duo announced for the new show.

“I’m here for this 100% I can’t think of a better duo to passively terrorize middle America and just be hilarious with this concept Can we plsss put them in Surry County and have a Karen Huger appearance too??? “ one Redditor suggested.

“I can’t wait to hear luann tell some normal folk about her cabaret and for sonja to tell them about the morgan legacy,” another wrote.

“This is only good if the middle Americans teach Luann and Sonja about the good things in life,” one fan noted. “If this is two women who married and divorced well mocking middle class midwesterners, nope. “

Luann de Lesseps Previously Said Ramona Singer ‘Needs’ to Be Part of a Spinoff Show

De Lesseps previously opened up about the RHONY revamp and hinted that the show would not be the same without Singer. “Listen, I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer ‘stinger,’” she told Page Six in March. “So, I’d be surprised if they didn’t ask her back.”

While many fans assumed that OGs such as de Lesseps and Singer will be on the “legacy” show, in April the Countess told the Daily Mail she didn’t know what her status was.

“I still don’t have a contract — no official ask,” she said. “But, to do the OG show would be great fun.”

