Did Sonja Morgan Just Confirm Her ‘RHONY’ Fate?

“The Real Housewives of New York” is currently on hiatus, and most fans are expecting some kind of cast shake up when the show returns, perhaps sometime later in 2022.

“We’re only five right now so, you know, we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises so I think we kind of need a reboot and it’s always nice to have new people on the show also, you know, make new friends and experience new personalities and different energy, so I think it’s a good thing,” OG cast member Luann de Lesseps said during an interview with Kelly Clarkson back in November 2021.

Andy Cohen seemed to be of the same mindset on the matter. “I think that if anything, we should add to the group, because I think people wanted to see more people,” he told Entertainment Tonight over the summer.

And while there have been all kinds of rumors about who might be staying, who is probably going, and who might be coming back, it seems as though Sonja is ready to return whenever she gets the call.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sonja Has Been Traveling, but Is a New Yorker Through & Through

Sonja has been living her best life in Nashville, Tennessee, trading in her big city lifestyle for something a little more low key. However, when a fan asked her how she would film the show when it resumes, Sonja left little doubt that she’d be back in the Big Apple when she’s needed.

“Sonja how are you going to film RHONY if you aren’t living in NYC right now?” the EatGayLove Instagram user asked the reality star.

“I’m a New Yorker. No worries,” Sonja said with a wink. “I’ll always live in the Upper East Side,” Sonja added, suggesting that she’ll be returning to “RHONY” when the time comes.

Fans asked Sonja what she was doing in Nashville, or if she had moved there, but she didn’t respond.

Luann Also Suggested That She Will Be Back

If you are a fan of The Countess, you’ll be pleased to know that she seems to anticipate being part of the “RHONY” cast when the show returns. Back in December 2021, she spoke with Page Six about the future of the franchise, and is confident that it will return to Bravo at some point.

Moreover, Luann seemed very certain that she won’t be going anywhere.

“I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one,” de Lesseps told Page Six.

“The casting is not up to me, obviously. Of course, they weigh in with [me] because I’ve been around for a long time,” she continued. “I try to go into things with no preconceived notions like I did on the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to have the full experience. I feel the same way about casting and I’ve heard that they’ve got some great candidates,” she added.

