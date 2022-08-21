Fans React To Throwback Picture of Sonja Morgan & Ramona Singer in Bathing Suits

On August 10, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer shared an older picture of herself with her castmate, Sonja Morgan. The image showed both of the women wearing cut-out black bathing suits.

“Throwing it back with @sonjatmorgan! Time sure does fly! 🖤🖤,” read the caption of the post.

Morgan was quick to comment on the post.

“We’re so cute! ❤️👯‍♀️ Miss you!” wrote the RHONY star in the comments section.

Several fans also shared their thoughts about the picture.

“Ladies… no, no, no not a good look. Nope,” asserted a commenter.

“Looking good ladies! 🔥,” shared a different person.

“Two ageless blonde beauties ❤️,” chimed in a third person.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the image on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Ramona’s recent Instagram post. Say what we will about her but this is ICONIC,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Bravo fans flocked to the post’s comments section.

“My problematic aunties look so f****** good,” wrote a commenter.

“Her personality must really suck if she’s still single with that bod,” added another.

“I hate these swimsuits but d***, both of these women look fantastic!” shared a Reddit user.

“They look good! Feel how you feel about them but I pray I look that d*** good at their age,” shared a Bravo fan.

“It is F****** INFURIATING how g******* amazing she looks!! She has no right looking that good.Seriously?! She’s a MONSTER! WTF?!” chimed in a fifth person.

Sonja Morgan Spoke About Her Fans in June 2022

Morgan often films Cameo video appearances for paying fans. In a June 2022 interview on the “LI Tea Podcast,” the RHONY personality shared why she enjoys using the platform. She noted she appreciated her fans who “have been on [her] side throughout all these years,” since RHONY premiered in 2009.

“I came out midseason in 2009. And people have been by my side religiously through ups and downs and stupid things that I’ve done and good things that have happened and good things that have been taken away from me, so for me to there for somebody through divorce or whatever, you know, their engagement, graduation, education is everything to me. As you know, I support LGBTQ, animals, children and artists, so it’s a very good way for me to be there as a crutch, so yeah, I really enjoy it,” shared the reality television personality.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About the Upcoming RHONY Shows

RHONY will have an upcoming reboot and a spin-off series, which will focus on original cast members. In a June 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Luann de Lesseps shared her thoughts about the upcoming series. She noted that she believed she will appear in the spin-off show. The singer clarified the upcoming show’s cast has not been officially announced.

“You never know with the ‘Housewives’ franchise but I know that we’ll have news soon, so I’m excited for fans to finally get some news as to what’s happening,” stated the RHONY personality.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move