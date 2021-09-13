Sonja Morgan Talks Next Season of RHONY Amid Cancelation Rumors

Sonja Morgan is the straw that stirs the drink, especially when it comes to talking about her fellow “Real Housewives of New York” cast members.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Morgan opened up about what the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York” could look like amidst rumors that the show might be put on a permanent hiatus. Season 13 of the franchise was plagued by low ratings and backlash from fans.

“We definitely need more girls because we only have five,” Morgan said about next season. “So that’s it, I would want anyone back. I liked working with everybody and I think the show is fantastic and here’s hoping to Tinsley [Mortimer] coming back, Jill [Zarin], oh, Dorinda [Medley], of course, would be great. Anyone! I’m best friends with Dorinda, I’m very close to Jill and I love Tinsley even though we fight like sisters.”

Morgan also admitted to the outlet that the last time she saw her fellow costars was during filming for season 13. “Well, we see each other for five months straight when we film,” Morgan said. “This last season with the lockdown, we filmed longer than five months so we had a lot of time together and it was just the five of us and we could only be 10 in a room. So now everyone’s just all over the place.”

Morgan Also Spoke About the Upcoming ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reunion

While speaking with Us Weekly, Morgan also confirmed that there will be a reunion following season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York.” According to Page Six, the reunion was supposed to film in early August 2021 but was postponed due to some drama behind the scenes as well as negative reactions to the season from fans.

“I don’t really [prepare],” Morgan told the outlet about the upcoming reunion. “I’m improv to the bone. I don’t prepare. Why does anyone prepare? I mean the girls are probably preparing, like, what shoes they’re going to wear. You know, I’ve walked up to the reunion and forgot my shoes and I bought them at Aldo, so I don’t really prepare. I know my makeup people get a little freaked out, but I just show up with no pedicure, no manicure.”

An Insider Alleged That the Franchise Is Getting a Revamp

According to a September 1, 2021 report by The Daily Mail, the franchise is looking to get a revamp for season 14.

“After the reunion, the show will now be placed on pause while the production company and the network work out how they can revamp it for next season while pretending this season doesn’t exist,” an insider alleged to the outlet at the time.

The insider also added, “Bravo and production made a terrible decision in letting both Dorinda [Medley] and Tinsley [Mortimer] leave. The [season 13] cast was far too small without enough storylines to sustain a season, New York was in the middle of COVID when filming began – so it was a nightmare to film anywhere and showcase the city.”

READ NEXT: Are Jen Shah and Her Husband Sharrieff Shah Still Together?