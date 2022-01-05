Fans Think Sonja Morgan Has Gone Overboard in Shocking New Reel

Sonja Morgan‘s name is making the rounds on social media after she shared a new reel on Instagram on December 30, 2021. The “Real Housewives of New York” star’s face looks much different than it has on past seasons of the show, and fans think that she’s had an excess of filler.

Sonja has been fairly open and honest about getting plastic surgery. In fact, she opened up about going under the knife back in July 2020.

“There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12. I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the [jowls] that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a ‘pick me up,’” Sonja captioned an Instagram post.

It is unclear if Sonja has had any more extensive work done to her face (or her body) in the time since, but fans think that she is overdoing it; her cheeks and her lips look particularly large, and she’s starting to look less like herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Didn’t Even Recognize Sonja

After Sonja posted the above reel to her Instagram account, someone started a thread on Reddit to discuss it. Several “RHONY” fans admitted that they hardly recognized the reality star, and some even thought she was someone else.

“She looks awful! Sonja was very pretty with or without makeup and now she’s destroying her face,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Yikes. She looks like Jonathan Cheban,” someone else added.

“She was the prettiest and destroyed her face so sad. She was so beautiful and had so delicate features i can see how she got that Morgan to marry her,” a third comment read.

“I LEGIT thought this was Carson Kressley,” another person wrote.

“I thought for a split second it was a filtered, but really good picture of Caitlin Jenner. She looked so good this past year. Why do these gals always get to a perfect place and then either go overboard with fillers or have something else unnecessary done?” a fifth social media user asked.

Sonja Shared Another Post in Which Fans Thought She Looked Super Young

On December 26, 2021, Sonja took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing red pajamas as she stood in front of a Christmas tree in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how radiant and young Sonja looked — perhaps less filler and more filter, if you will — and took to the comments section of the post to let her know.

“You look 20,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look like a teenager,” another added.

“Doesn’t really look like you,” a third person commented.

“I thought this was Quincy,” added another, comparing Sonja to her 21-year-old daughter.

Sonja hasn’t responded to the comments and she continues posting photos regardless of what people say about her. Gotta love Sonja, right?

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan Shows off Different Face & Fans Can’t Get Over it