SEE IT: Fans Think Sonja Morgan Is ‘Twinning’ With Daughter

Fans Think Sonja Morgan and Her Daughter Quincy Are ‘Twinning’ on the Red Carpet: ‘Generational Fabulousness’

On September 17, 2022, Morgan shared a photo on the red carpet at an event alongside her 21-year-old daughter, Quincy. On either side of the women were famed fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

“When you are with the fashion #OGs and you know it,” Morgan captioned the image.

Fans took to the comments to lament over how similar and grown-up the Quincy is.

“You and Quincy are twinning!” someone said.

“Gorgeous queens!” a fan wrote.

“Your daughter is so pretty,” another fan said.

Someone said, “She’s so tiny! Looking fresh ladies!!”

“Gorgeous like her mommy,” a fan pointed out.

“You and your daughter are natural beauties!!!!!!,” someone else said.

A fan wrote, “Generational fabulousness.”

“Your daughter is a beauty! Like her momma,” someone else said.

“With the elusive Ms. Quincy Morgan, too!” a fan pointed out, acknowledging that Sonja rarely shows photos of her daughter.

“Sonja, your daughter is as beautiful as you are. This is the first time I have seen her. lovely picture of you together. Xx,” a fan wrote.

“Sonja u & Quincy look happy,” someone pointed out.

“Your daughter is beautiful! She looks so much like you,” another fan commented.

Someone said, “The Morgan girls are stunning!”

“Sisters!!!!” another fan wrote.

“Two Morgan girls!!!! Iconic,” a fan wrote.

Quincy Revealed Why She Never Appeared on RHONY Alongside Her Mother Like Other Kids of Real Housewives Have

“I knew I wanted a corporate career, and it wasn’t my thing,” Quincy told S’More Date on Instagram during an August 17 interview. “I’m not a public speaker. I’m not somebody who likes attention, except in my personal life. I was a very nerdy kid. And I am a nerdy kid, still. And that was always going to be first.”

Despite her not wanting to be seen on TV, she said she doesn’t have a problem with her mother starring in the reality show.

“Everything she does, she does with me in mind. She’s a very protective woman, and she always made the choice to keep me private. So I was like, ‘Do what you wanna do,’ and [I’m] always proud of her. Always,” Quincy told the outlet.

Quincy also admitted that she has never seen the show.

“I don’t watch her show,” Quincy told the outlet when asked what was the most embarrassing part of seeing her mother on the show. “But I wouldn’t say I’m embarrassed of her at all… I actually don’t watch any of the Bravo franchises, and the only one I ever used to watch was ‘Top Chef’ because I loved cooking shows as a kid.”

And, before you ask, Quincy doesn’t know if her mother will be returning to the RHONY Legacy spin-off.

“I’m in the dark,” she told the outlet. “[But] those ladies will do what those ladies do. I’m excited to see what they cook up.”

