Fans React to Sonja Morgan’s Instagram Story Promoting Her OnlyFans

On August 2, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Sonja Morgan took to her Instagram Stories to promote her OnlyFans account. The photo showed the reality television star sitting in a blue chair. She rested her elbow on her knee and looked directly at the camera. She wore a white blouse, a pair of leather pants, and white tennis shoes. The Bravo personality pulled her blond hair back into a ponytail.

“Join my OnlyFans you won’t regret it,” captioned Morgan.

A Reddit user shared the picture on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Sonja morgan has a new face and has joined OnlyFans??” read the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About The Picture

Quite a few Reddit users shared their thoughts on the picture.

“Wow she got a whole head transplant,” wrote a commenter.

“WHO IS THAT,” added another.

“I ain’t joining that, cause it doesn’t look like Sonja!” shared a different person.

Some commenters shared that they believed Morgan resembled several Bravo stars like Kim DePaola, Shannon Beador, Ramona Singer, and Marysol Patton.

“Oh no bb what is you doin I thought this was Kim D with some excellent work done,” added another.

“I love Sonja… I agree she looked great before, not that she looks bad now .I just preferred her signature ( more natural) Sonja. She’s kinda giving me Kim D vibes now. Well at least in this picture hope it’s just filters,” shared a different person.

“I thought this was Marisol at first glance. WTH Sonja?” stated a commenter.

“I present to you, Sonja Shannon Beador Storms,” commented a Bravo fan.

“She looks like a mashup of Ramona and Shannon Beador,” chimed in another Reddit user.

Sonja Morgan Spoke About Her OnlyFans Page in May 2022

Morgan spoke about her OnlyFans page during an April 2021 interview with Hollywood Life.

“My page is hilarious. Sexy Sonja, with a sexy J, what can I say,” said the reality television personality.

She then shared her thoughts about those who are OnlyFans content creators.

I would say that the people that are joining under the header of mainstream, are sexual, sensual beings who are, you know, entertaining. I wouldn’t say it’s for the straight-laced,” said the reality television personality.

Luann de Lesseps Discussed The Upcoming ‘RHONY’ Series in July 2022

“The Real Housewives of New York City” will have a spinoff series and reboot. The spinoff will focus on original cast members.

During a July 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Luann de Lesseps spoke about the upcoming series. She shared she did not know if she would be cast on the show but stated that she “can’t imagine” that she would not be included.

“You never know with the ‘Housewives’ franchise. But I know that we will have news soon. So I’m excited for the fans to finally get some news as to what is happening with ‘RHONY,’” said the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer.

She then shared that she would like former “RHONY stars like Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Tinsley Mortimer to appear on the upcoming series.

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Announces Pregnancy