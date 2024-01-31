Sophia Umansky Opens Up About Difficulties Amid Parents’ Separation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s daughter, Sophia Umansky, discussed the public interest in her parents’ separation.

While speaking to E! News in January 2024, alongside Richards, Sophia Umansky shared that the situation has been difficult, especially when RHOBH season 13 cameras were rolling.

“It’s definitely rough when there’s so much going on at home. I mean this is already a lot to process in itself and to have the whole world talking about it — that’s what it feels like — is a lot,” said the 24-year-old.

She also stated that while she is “grateful for everything that [her] mom being in the spotlight has brought into [their] lives,” the attention her parents’ separation has brought has been “rough.”

Richards also shared that she had difficulty being transparent about her relationship issues in RHOBH season 13.

“The first scene we shot all together, I said, ‘My husband and I are having a hard time,’” said Richards. “And that was very hard for me to share on camera, because I was processing that myself. We hadn’t even shared that with our daughters yet.”

Kyle Richards Shared That Her Estranged Husband Did Not Want Her to Discuss Their Relationship Issues on RHOBH

Richards made similar comments in a January 2024 episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live.” She explained that her estranged husband was against her discussing their marital problems while the RHOBH season 13 cameras were rolling.

“I was in a weird position. I’m not going to say, ‘Too bad! I’m on a reality show.’ He’s not signed up for this show,” said Richards.

She also shared that Mauricio Umansky did not want her to be open about their separation when reports of their relationship issues began circulating in the summer of 2023.

“He didn’t even want to when it came out that we were having a problem. And I put that post on our Instagram. He didn’t want me to say that we were having a problem,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Stated That She Did Not Appreciate Her Castmates Who Inquired About Her Relationship During RHOBH Season 13

During a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards stated that she was unhappy with several of her RHOBH season 13 castmates, who questioned her about the state of her relationship with Mauricio Umansky. She explained that she had a hard time filming season 13 “because [she] was going through stuff in [her] marriage, but [their] daughters [Sophia, Farrah, Portia, and Alexia] didn’t know.”

“But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest?” said Richards. “I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do.”

In addition, Richards shared that she and Umansky, who are still living under the same roof, have continued to care for each other. She also noted that they have been attending therapy. She stated, however, that she does not know what their “future will look like.”

“That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.