REPORT: Real Housewives Launching All-Star Spinoff Series

The only thing better than one Real Housewives franchise is a combination of Real Housewives franchises. The Real Housewives franchise is launching a limited series that will include ladies from multiple Real Housewives franchises, theJasmineBRAND reported Wednesday, February 24.

“Sources tell us that eight to ten ladies will go on a trip and stay in a home together at a tropical location,” the outlet wrote. Like many other new reality shows, the spinoff would stream on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. So far, the cities being thrown around include cast members from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Potomac, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Dallas, and Orange County.

Journalist and former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic seemed to confirm the news. He tweeted the story link and wrote in the caption, “I’m told this is true and they are eyeing Mexico as the location. I have some names but working on confirmation.”

An Insider Dished on Who May Appear in the Spinoff

Dominic continued sharing with his Twitter followers everything he has heard about the alleged series. “I’m told the Housewives spin-off will likely film for 1 week in April,” Dominic tweeted on February 24. “The location will be Mexico or somewhere tropical. Potomac not expected due to filming overlap. Names I’ve heard being discussed are Cynthia, Melissa G, Kenya, Kyle, Rinna, Ramona, Sonja, Teresa but not final.”

He added, “They want roughly 10 women. Some Housewives are upset because they want Bravo to take their time and let women out of filming their franchise seasons to film this show if they are a star, but as of now Bravo isn’t letting them.”

As for the franchises joining the spinoff, Dominic shared his thoughts. He tweeted, “I’m told it will just be 4 franchises… New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York. They are taking 2 women from each franchise. The 8 I’ve heard are Melissa [Gorga], Teresa [Giudice], [Lisa] Rinna, Kyle [Richards], Kenya [Moore], Cynthia [Bailey], Ramona [Singer] and Sonja [Morgan]. I’m told more than half of this list has signed on.”

Bravo Is Launching Another Bravo-Lebrity Collab

The potential Real Housewives spinoff isn’t the only collab that Bravo has up their sleeve. Bravo is preparing to start production for a new collab series, called Winter House, according to People.

Both Southern Charm and Summer House cast members will star in Winter House. The new group of friends will live together in a winter home in Stowe, Vermont, a source close to production told People on Friday, February 19. Right now, the cast includes Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller as well as Southern Charm best friends Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Conover and Kroll recently teased a new project on their Instagram Stories. The two shared with fans their adventures on a flight as well as walking along a super snowy street. Miller also teased she was traveling by showing a packed suitcase on her Instagram Story. The group will begin filming in the upcoming weeks, per People. Currently, the new cast members are participating in a two-week quarantine and taking multiple COVID-19 tests.

