Stassi Schroeder Talks Raquel Leviss’ Future Project: ‘How Is That Going to Work’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder weighed in on her former castmate Raquel Leviss‘ announcement about her future plans.

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Leviss revealed that she will no longer be starring on the Bravo series during a three-part August 2023 episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” The 28-year-old stated that she will refrain from appearing on reality television following the aftermath of her romantic involvement with Tom Sandoval while he was still in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Leviss also said she plans on starting a podcast “to share [her] side of the story and bring on experts that really understand the psychology behind it.” She explained she intends to discuss “being the other woman” on her future podcast.

While recording the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Schroeder stated that Leviss’ decision to step away from “Vanderpump Rules” and start a podcast instead shows that “she’s not very business savvy.” She also shared that she believes Leviss’ upcoming podcast is “a wasted opportunity.” In addition, the “Next Level Basic” author, who launched the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast in 2015, expressed skepticism about Leviss being able to host her own podcast as she does not appear confident in conversations.

“That’s just strange to me, because her voice shakes when she talks, so how is that going to work — no like, how is that going to work when, like, she gets nervous having a conversation, off-camera, do you know what I mean? Like off air. Best of luck,” said the 35-year-old with a laugh.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Raquel Leviss’ Interview With Bethenny Frankel

Schroeder is not the only former “Vanderpump Rules” star to give her opinion about Leviss’ interview with Frankel. In the August 18 episode of Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” the couple shared their thoughts about Leviss’ comments on the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast. Cartwright stated she took issue with Leviss’ assertion that she and Madix “were not best friends.”

“I think the part about acting like she wasn’t very close to Ariana was like the hardest for me. Because they were obviously very close friends, even off camera, for a long time,” said the mother of one.

The Kentucky native also stated she would like Leviss to “heal” from the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Taylor criticized Leviss’ comments regarding starring in a reality television series.

“I heard a little bit of this Raquel thing and I was just like this is terrible. Like she is just blaming it — like, ‘Oh my god, we’re on reality’ — no one put a gun to your head to be on reality TV, nobody,” said Taylor.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared Her Thoughts About Raquel Leviss Not Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While speaking to TMZ on August 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” producer Lisa Vanderpump discussed Leviss’ decision to quit the Bravo series. She stated that while the 28-year-old was receiving help at the Meadows residential treatment facility in Arizona, her management team contacted the show’s production about possibly returning to the show.

“She talked about it. Her team reached out, but in the end I think she decided not to,” stated Vanderpump.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality also stated that she was not sure why Leviss chose to stop starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t really understand anything she does,” said Vanderpump.

In addition, she shared she believes the show would remain successful, despite the former pageant contestant’s decision to quit the series.