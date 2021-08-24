Stephanie Hollman Slams Real Housewives as ‘Unhealthy’

Stephanie Hollman got real about her time on “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

Hollman posted an unfiltered and makeup-free selfie, as seen below, on Monday, August 23, where she candidly talked about the effect RHOD had on her health. “It took many years for me to love this version of myself,” she began writing.

“The first year of filming housewives, my diet consisted of tuna fish and egg whites,” Hollman captioned the selfie. “Someone said that the camera adds 10 pounds so, along with the strict diet, I did cardio every day. It terrified me that people would likely criticize my appearance. I knew my self esteem wasn’t high enough for too much of that. I decided to do anything necessary to stay as small and ‘perfect’ as possible. Looking back, I realize that this was unhealthy.”

She continued writing, “I love people and wanted to bring something light and fun to their lives. However, I took it to the extreme and allowed my value to rise or fall based on what the fans thought week to week. If I perceived that I let myself or the fans down, it reminded me of my shortcomings and insecurities would surface. If I perceived that I had a good week, I was at peace and felt worthy.”

Hollman Encouraged Fans to Love Them for Themselves

After sharing part of her Housewives journey, she then shared a message of love with her followers. She wrote, “Isn’t it funny that so many of us put our value in the hands of others? We needlessly compare ourselves to those on Instagram, in magazines or on tv. They give the appearance of flawless perfection and have it all together but, we never really love and honor ourselves as we are.”

Hollman admitted that this has been a difficult journey, but she is coming out of the other side. She revealed that does, “periodically get botox and filler… [and] laser treatments.” She concluded her heartfelt post writing, “My lifetime experiences taught me to better accept the fact that I am a perfectly flawed human and I am ok with that.”

Bravo Stars Immediately Supported Hollman

Dozens of Bravo-lebrities shared their messages of love and support for the RHOD star. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie Crystal Minkoff commented, “You’re in my head. Thank you for sharing your beautiful self !” Lindsay Hubbard from “Summer House” wrote, “I love this!!!!!”

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier chimed in, “You are so gorgeous.” Longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Tamra Judge wrote, “Beautiful inside and out.” Judge’s former cast member Gretchen Rossi commented, “This is beautiful, you are beautiful. Couldn’t agree more with your words about housewives too. Love that you are in a healthy wonderful place! God made us all worthy no matter what, and as soon as we embrace that, our lives begin to flourish on such deep levels. Love you beautiful friend.”

Hollman’s co-stars also showed their love. Kameron Westcott commented, “You’re always perfect in my eyes babe!!” Kary Brittingham wrote, “Love you.”

Bravo currently has no plans to film a sixth season of RHOD, and the show is on a temporary hiatus.

READ NEXT: PHOTO: Tamra Judge Shares Rare Update on Her Daughter Sophia