PHOTO: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Son Hospitalized After Dog Fight

A former Real Housewives star revealed her son was hospitalized after breaking up a dog fight.

“Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman shared a photo of her young son in a hospital bed being treated for injuries he sustained while trying to break up a fight between two dogs.

Stephanie Hollman Says Son Was Rescuing Their Dog From Attack & ‘Pried the Dogs Jaws Open to Save Biscuits Life’

On March 7, 2022, Hollman shared a photo of her son Chance being treated for multiple injuries. According to her, Chance was trying to break up a “large dog” who was attacking their dog Biscuit.

“Double ER visit tonight for Chance and Biscuit,” she wrote on Instagram. “Chance jumped in the middle of a large dog attacking biscuit and pried the dogs jaws open to save biscuits life. Chance walked away with puncture wounds on his hand and Biscuit is in the ER having surgery at the moment. Extremely stressful evening, but so grateful they are both safe.”

Hollman’s husband Travis also shared his version of the attack.

“The bravest kid in the world!!!!!!” He wrote on Instagram. “Our dog Biscuit was in the jaws of another dog. Chance ran to danger. Punched the dog in the head and then opened up his jaws with his hand to get Biscuit out and save his life. Chance has a couple puncture wounds in his hand. Scrapes in his legs. Dog hair all over him. Wrecked Yeezys, etc…. #dogsaver #proudfamily #prouddad #hero #savetheanimals”

On Tuesday, one day after the attack, she also shared a follow-up photo of Chance and Biscuit with an injury update.

“Thank you guys so much for your prayers and kind messages,” she wrote on Instagram. “Chance is doing good and his hand is healing and biscuit was able to get his wounds taken care of and stitched up last night. He will be sporting a cone for a little bit while he heals.”

Chance’s Attack Is Reminiscent of a 2017 Dog Attack of Former RHOA Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash





Chance wasn’t the first Real Housewives child to suffer injuries from a dog bite.

On April 23, 2017, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash was attacked by the family dog.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare,” she wrote on Instagram. “My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection. A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.”

The entire moment was captured on the family’s security camera and portions aired on their spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

