Who Is the Stripper Bolo on Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Get ready, because “strippergate” is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Earlier this year, it was reported that while the ladies were at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in South Carolina, things got a little wild. A source revealed to Page Six that while they were there, some of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members started hooking up with each other, and two others allegedly had sex with a male stripper. The stripper who is set to appear on the show is named Michael Bolwaire, aka B.O.L.O. The Entertainer. At the time, the source told Page Six about the party, “There were multiple people that had girl-on-girl. They were so drunk.”

According to blogger Love B. Scott, the two women who were the ones to hook up with the male stripper, Bolwaire, were allegedly Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam. Of course, however, this has yet to be proven as fact and is currently just a rumor, but a source offered up more details to Page Six about the alleged rendezvous. “[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,’” the source told Page Six, who also explained that others in the house allegedly heard them, too. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

So, who is the stripper that joined the Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies at the bachelorette party? Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Bolwaire Is a Well-Known Entertainer

This certainly isn’t the first time that Bolo has entertained. According to his Instagram profile, Bolwaire is an “internationally recognized” actor, model, and entertainer. Bolwaire has appeared in various movies, such as Chocolate City, and has made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, according to his page on IMDb.

The entertainer also resides in Atlanta, Georgia, just like the Real Housewives ladies. Bolwaire was born in Ohio, according to Reality Titbit, and is 32 years old.

Heavy has also reached out to Bolwaire for comment.

Michael Bolwaire Has Denied His Involvement

Although Bolwaire was there the night of “strippergate” as hired entertainment, he has denied being a part of anything more than that. Bolwaire maintains that the rumor that he hooked up with any of the women is not true.

“To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m the stripper,” Bolwaire said on Instagram in October 2020, as captured by The Sun. “I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bulls***. Although I’m flattered to be included in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. Again, nothing happened.”

In the preview for the February 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta obtained by Page Six, Williams is seen asking Bolwaire to come back to the house to hang out and “just party.” Bolwaire seems to agree to come back to the bachelorette pad, as long as the cameras have stopped filming for the show.

As for the rest of what happens on this bachelorette trip, viewers will just have to wait and see. Viewers can catch a new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c.

READ NEXT: Dina Manzo Weighs In on Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice Feud