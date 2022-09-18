SEE IT: Fans Roast Sutton Stracke for ‘Horrible’ Outfit

Fans went all in on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke after the fashionista shared several couture looks.

Stracke is often talking about her couture fashions and famous clothing designer friends who make custom items for her but fans think this particular outfit is a miss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Ripped Sutton Stracke Apart for ‘Horrible’ Outfit: ‘She Spends the Most Money on the Worst Clothes’

Come thru Pop Star Stracke! pic.twitter.com/5iHRzLCbeh — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 18, 2022

“I’m so glad I’m not the only person that doesn’t waste their self tanner on their stomach,” someone tweeted.

“I love Sutton, but her taste in clothing leaves a lot to be desired, designer or not,” another person wrote.

Someone pointed out, “She spends the most money on thee worst clothes.”

“Great outfit but it doesn’t suit her at all JMO Put it on Erika,” a fan suggested.

“Please tell me she is not wearing this,” someone said. “Horrible please stay know your body and age and what is flattering and appropriate and this is neither.”

“Some people need to let her know that couture doesn’t work for everyone. Money doesn’t always buy you good taste,” another fan pointed out.

“Awful , terrible,” someone said. “I don’t even wanna know how much it cost to look like that.”

Someone wrote, “Even dolce and gabbana makes mistakes.” playing on a line from Luann de Lesseps from RHONY.

“OMFG ABSOLUTELY NOT WTF,” someone tweeted.

“Oh Lord. I hope some caring soul told her not to wear this in public,” a fan said.

Several fans made comments on Stracke’s legs.

“Omg sutton’s legs are so thin, I never noticed them,” someone said.

“I say this in a kind way. Strength training would really help her legs,” a fan pointed out.

“That legs hahahahah,” a fan laughed.

A fan simply shared a photo of Jack Skellington.

Fans Didn’t Like the Black & White Outfit but Seemed to Love Her in the Pink Dress: ‘Obsesssssed With #1 Pink Everything’

The post shared on Sunday, September 18, featured three looks in total.

“Decisions… @jeanpaulgaultier couture. Thoughts? #olivierrousteing,” she captioned the three images.

Most of the positive comments praised her in the first look, a hot pink floor-length dress with a sheer overlay.

“Obsesssssed with #1. Pink everything!” Christian Gray Snow wrote.

“the pink all day,” a fan wrote.

“Love the third one,” former RHONY star Dorinda Medley wrote about the white top outfit.

“The pink is everything,” former RHOD star, Stephanie Hollman wrote.

Actress Jennifer Tilly said, “I love this pink dress on you! But the cones are also iconic!”

“Do the pink,” someone said. “Pink is stunning,” another person wrote.

Someone said, “The pink for sure!! The other 2 look like you are in a James Bond film.”

In a May 2022 interview with Page Six, Stracke spoke about the RHOBH fans reactions to her clothing.

“At first, it was hurtful when people didn’t seem to understand my fashion choices. But now, I don’t pay any mind to comments and whatnot,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Stracke told the outlet. “I love couture — and couture is all about slow fashion and meticulous detail. It doesn’t translate to a lot of people. People don’t understand it all the time because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different.”

