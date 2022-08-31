Fans React to Sutton Stracke’s Bikini Picture

On August 28, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and celebrity makeup artist Nawel Abdelaziz. Stracke opted to wear a white bikini with red detailing. She accessorized the look with a delicate necklace and a pair of sunglasses she placed on top of her head. She smiled as she put her arm around Abdelaziz’s shoulder.

“Living our best life. In August. Love @glambynawel @shaniatwain #letsgogirls in #vegas 😽💗💗💗,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about the picture.

“You’re so beautiful Sutton,” wrote a commenter.

“Okayyyyy, Sutton! Wow, looking gorgeous! Happiness looks good on you! ❤️😍👙 have fun!” shared another person.

“Looking fantastic Sutton!!♥️♥️” stated another.

Reddit Users Commented on the Picture of Sutton Stracke

A Reddit user shared Stracke’s photo on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few Bravo fans reacted to the picture.

“Real teeth, natural lips, actual skin texture! All in ONE photo! I love Sutton and this is so g****** refreshing to see,” wrote a commenter.

“Sutton is the embodiment of caring about her appearance without caring about her looks – if that makes sense,” added another.

“Sutton has never been a favorite of mine, but as others have pointed out, I love how refreshing it is to see a woman of her wealth and standing to embrace aging gracefully. Yes she obviously takes care of herself and puts her best self forward. But she does so naturally. Much respect,” shared a different person.

“I really appreciate seeing a housewife posting pictures where we can see the skin texture, no face filtering or overdone photoshop. And Sutton doesn’t have plastic surgery either she just looks like herself. Love that,” commented a Reddit user.

“I hate her bikini but I get the vibe she dresses for herself and what she likes and not for clout like some of her costars. And I like that,” shared a different person.

“She been looking better and better!!” asserted a Bravo fan.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Co-Stars in August 2022

During an August 2022 interview with Extra TV, Stracke shared her thoughts about her co-stars. She noted that she has had issues with Diana Jenkins throughout season 12.

“When we were at [Kyle Richard’s] house she said we’ll take a time out. I think she’s still in time out. She hasn’t joined the game, again. You know, I’m waiting for the whistle to blow with her,” stated Stracke.

The Georgia native also acknowledged that she and Erika Jayne have often been at odds. She explained that they are “not friends,” but “respect one another.” She then referenced that she and Lisa Rinna have had a few intense conversations while filming RHOBH season 12.

“These women feel like they can just yell at me all the time, so you know, it was Lisa’s turn to yell at me. I just stand in line and take it,” shared the mother of three.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move