LOOK: Real Housewife Goes Instagram Official With New Man

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has gone Instagram official with her new man, and the fans are loving it.

On August 24, 2022, Sutton Stracke posted the first photo of her and her new beau, Sanjit Das.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Stracke Teased Her New Relationship on Instagram: ‘Good Things Do Come out of #Rhobh’

The photo of the pair smiling together is captioned, “Good things do come out of #rhobh” in regards to the coupling. The man isn’t completely unfamiliar to the viewers as Stracke mentioned him a few times and even famously blurted out that she liked him while on Facetime.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was the catalyst to that Facetime call commented on the photo saying, “I take ALL CREDIT.”

Stracke responded by writing, “stealing my phone like that!” to which Minkoff replied, “you’re welcome.”

Kyle Richards wrote, “Yessss.”

The overwhelming response to the post was positive.

“Love this for you,” someone said.

“OMG living for this,” a fan wrote.

“Wishing you the best Sutton,” someone wrote.

“He seems very nice,” someone else said along with the heart emoji.

“I’m so happy for you…you deserve every bit of happiness!” a fan said.

A fan wrote, “A man of good taste obviously.”

“Awww it’s Sanjit! Pics at a concert next!” someone wrote.

“I’M A SUNJIT STAN,” another fan wrote.

Someone said, “we love Sanjit!!!”

“Stahhhpppp! So so happy for you!!!!” a fan wrote.

“Way to go Sutton. I like this guy,” a fan said.

“Yaaaaas! He is handsome. Cute pair!!” someone wrote.

“Everyone just wants you to be happy!!” a fan said.

The pair even had a date on the show, which was awkward, to say the least.

Who Is Sanjit Das the New Man With RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke?

According to Das’ LinkedIn profile, he works as an “Emmy-winning Sports and Entertainment Executive.”

His official website’s bio gives fans an inside look inside his career today, “Most recently, I oversaw all aspects of content development and production (creative, distribution, branded, and social) for Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment with a portfolio including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and the Prudential Center. There’s nothing like the shared emotions of a live experience, and having the opportunity to connect these gifted athletes to their fans and communities was truly a privilege.”

He’s also worked on shows like “LOST”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”, and The Oscars, according to his website.

Eagle-eyed fans of the show “Jeopardy!” recognized Das from the show circa April 2001.

According to his profile, he graduated from the University of Virginia, the state that Stracke said he was from, after doing a background check.

“Sanjit is from Virginia, he went to law school in New Orleans, and he was also on Jeopardy,” she said on the show. “I do background checks on people that I date.”

She also revealed how the pair met.

“I met Sanjit on the Bumble,” Stracke said on the show. “I’m not looking for marriage. I guess I just want a boyfriend – someone who will put up with me.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewife Kid Begs Fans to ‘Leave Me Alone’