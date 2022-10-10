Sutton Stracke Reunites With Ex-RHOBH Star & Fans Think It Means Something

Fans of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are reacting to a new photo posted by Camille Grammer.

The former “RHOBH” star has been vocal about her feelings on the current cast of the Bravo reality show, most notably Lisa Rinna. On Twitter, she even defended Kathy Hilton’s meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen, writing, “So what if Kathy lost her temper around these ladies. Who hasn’t on #rhobh- Especially when you are being gaslit by some of the ladies.”

Grammer also reshared an Instagram teaser for a faux “Ultimate Girls Trip” season titled “The Victims of Rinna’s Wrath.” The post included pics of herself as well as Kim Richards, Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump, Denise Richards Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke.

But Grammer’s latest Instagram photo is getting a lot of buzz for a different reason.

Camille Grammer Posed With Sutton Stracke at a Stevie Nicks Concert

In a photo posted to Instagram in 2022, Grammer posed with Sutton Stracke during a Stevie Nicks concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The former co-stars wore matching black leather jackets as they posed together.

“Had a great time at the Stevie Nicks concert last night,” Grammer captioned the post. “Great seeing the beautiful and authentic [Sutton Stracke].”

Stracke replied to Grammer’s post with, “How serendipitous! Nice to see you and your friends!”

On social media, several followers reacted to Grammer’s use of the word “authentic” when describing Stracke.

“Camille using the word ‘authentic.’ You know that’s going to p*** some of the ladies off. And that’s why Camille is the real deal when it comes to ‘villains,’” one Reddit user wrote.

Others noted that Stracke is making the rounds when it comes to hangouts with former “RHOBH” stars, with some hoping that she is out to recruit past cast members to return to the show.

“I think Sutton is recruiting!” one commenter wrote.

“Love this! Giving love to the victims. I want her to go to lunch with Garcelle and LVP next!” another wrote. in reference to ex -RHOBH” star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Now link her up with LVP then her mission is complete,” another agreed.

Sutton Stracke Has Been Making the Rounds With Former ‘Housewives’ Stars

Stracke’s run-in with Grammer came just a few days after she was photographed having lunch in Malibu with former “RHOBH’ star Denise Richards. The “Wild Things” star left “RHOBH” in 2020 after a rocky two seasons that ended with a feud with her former friend, Rinna, per E! News.

‘Love a good catch up! #housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu,” Stracke captioned an Instagram post of her reunion with Richards.

Richards also posted the photo of her and Stracke.

“Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl,” she captioned the post. “Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift … well.. let’s do that slumber party with [Garcelle Beauvais]. That will be fun.“

“Yes to pajama party!” Stracke replied.

Stracke’s lunch date with Richards came not long after she posted a photo with another “victim” of Rinna’s wrath, Kathy Hilton. During the 12th season of “RHOBH,” Rinna confronted Hilton about her meltdown in Aspen and called her “the devil,” and at the “RHOBH” reunion, Hilton accused Rinna of being “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

While Rinna and Hilton’s current relationship is questionable at best, in September 2022, Stracke posted to Instagram after she went on a lunch date with Hilton and another celebrity pal.

“Learning tea manners from [Jennifer Tilly] with [Kathy Hilton] #ladieswholunch in Beverly Hills,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back