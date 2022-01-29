Sutton Stracke Looks Unrecognizable in Childhood Photo

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke, 50, shared a childhood photo with her Instagram followers.

On January 20, 2022, the reality television personality uploaded a picture of herself when she was approximately six years old. In the photo, Stracke, who looked noticeably different than she currently does, stood barefoot on cement steps. She wore a white blouse with ruffled sleeves and a pair of shorts while posing with her arms to her side.

In the caption of the post, Stracke noted that the photo was taken in 1977. She also referenced that she was a “natural blonde” as a child.

A few of Stracke’s “RHOBH” co-stars commented on the post.

“So cute I would be her friend,” wrote Garcelle Beauvais.

“So cute!!!!” commented Kyle Richards.

Kathy Hilton left a string of heart-eye emojis in the post’s comments section.

Many fans also shared their thoughts about the photo.

“Awww, 1977 you was adorable! And those flutter sleeves make you even cuter,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Your great fashion sense clearly started at a young age!” added another commenter.

Sutton Stracke Is Known for Her Style Choices

During her time on “RHOBH,” Stracke has been known for her style. During a June 2021 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, the 50-year-old acknowledged that some viewers do not love her fashion choices.

“I think originally is hard for some people to digest and if you wear a certain, like I’m not a label person so if you can’t see it and recognize it, people don’t understand what it is, if that make sense,” stated the Bravo star.

She then asserted that she does not “care if people like [her] clothes.”

“I wear what makes me happy. I really don’t care,” stated the mother-of-three.

The Georgia native shared similar comments about her style during an October 2021 interview on “The Rumor Mill” podcast.

“I don’t care and I like to have fun with my clothes and I don’t take it too seriously, you know I feel like my clothes kind of speak to who I am and I’m a bit quirky and I like nice things so that’s how I dress,” shared the owner of The Sutton Concept boutique.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Interests

During “The Rumor Mill” podcast appearance, Stracke also shared what she wishes “RHOBH” fans knew about her. She stated that she believes she is “a lot more fun than” how she was depicted during the show’s eleventh season.

“I really love to laugh,” stated the reality television personality.

She also noted that she has a passion for “dive bars” and ballet.

“Everybody knows I love karaoke at dive bars and I like to stay out late and do that when I’m not with my kids, especially when I’m out of town. Out of town Sutton is way more fun. I don’t know you know, I love ballet and that’s a really important thing in my life. And I’m a bit more light hearted and we all know I’m goofy,” said the Bravo star.

Stracke will appear on “RHOBH” season 12, which does not have a release date.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Slammed for ‘Where Was I Going?’ Comment to Andy Cohen