RHOBH Star Says She Has Been ‘Cruel’ to Her Castmates

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared that she has been surprised by some of her behavior on the Bravo series.

During an appearance on the September 12 episode of comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop,” Stracke, who joined the series in 2020, said she has been “surprised” by the “cruel” comments she and her castmates have said to each other.

“I didn’t know that, and I can include myself in this, that women can be so cruel to women. And I include myself in that. I didn’t know that I had that capacity. I didn’t know that I was able to throw cruelty as quickly as I have done,” said Stracke.

She clarified that she does not believe she has “ever bullied” her RHOBH co-stars. She stated that, however, she has “said things that [she has] regretted.”

“I’ve gone home thinking, ‘Who are you?’ I don’t say that. I don’t do that. That’s not me. But it makes you look at that part of yourself that has been living in there somewhere, that emerged. And so that part isn’t fun. And it’s not fun to receive so much,” said Stracke to McDonald.

Sutton Stracke Shared Details About the Upcoming 14th Season of RHOBH

While speaking to TooFab in June 2024, Stracke shared some details about the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH. She suggested that she and her castmates are not in the best place.

“I think friendship wise, all of us are a bit on thin ice. All of us. So I hope that we can see a lot of reparation,” said Stracke.

Stracke also noted that her castmates Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are currently separated from their respective estranged husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“We’re in the midst of a lot of relationship drama from PK and Dorit and Kyle and Mauricio. It’s kind of a sad drama, I think, so we’ll see how that plays out,” said Stracke to TooFab.

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About RHOBH Season 14 Casting

During the June 2024 interview with TooFab, Stracke shared her thoughts about new RHOBH season 14 cast members, Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John. She noted that she and Tilly have had a close friendship for several years.

“Jennifer Tilly has been a great friend of mine for a long time. Before I even moved to LA. She is refreshing. She gives a very enlightened point of view. She’s funny. I mean, she’s everything that I know as a friend. And I think that we’re all going to love watching her,” said Stracke during the June 2024 interview.

In addition, Stracke said she also knew Saint John before she joined the RHOBH cast for season 14. She described Saint John as “amazing” and “super smart.”

Sutton Stracke Gave Her Opinion About Crystal Kung Minkoff & Annemarie Wiley Exiting RHOBH

In a May 2024 interview with TooFab, Stracke shared her thoughts about her former castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff exiting the Bravo series after its 13th season. She stated that she was upset that Minkoff was leaving the series. According to Stracke, she immediately called Minkoff when she found out she was not returning to RHOBH.

“I started crying. And she was like ‘You can not cry Sutton because I’m good,’” recalled the RHOBH star.

She also said that Minkoff plans on focusing on her other business ventures and her family. In addition, Stracke assured fans that she “will miss her.”

“We’re very good friends,” said Stracke to TooFab.

Stracke also gave her opinion about RHOBH season 13 star Annemarie Wiley leaving the series in a March 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” As fans are aware, Wiley and Stracke were at odds throughout RHOBH season 13.

Stracke initially said she felt “a little bad” for Wiley following her firing from RHOBH. She quickly clarified she did not care about the situation.

RHOBH season 14 does not yet have a release date.