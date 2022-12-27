RHOBH Alum Thinks Sutton Stracke Is Trying to Bring Denise Richards Back

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about her former castmate Denise Richards during a December 2022 episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” As fans are aware, Arroyave filmed with the “Wild Things” actress during the show’s ninth and tenth seasons.

While recording the podcast episode, Glanville asked her guest if she believed Sutton Stracke has been “trying to get Denise back on the show,” after her departure following season 11. Arroyave replied she does think Stracke is attempting to help Richards return to the Bravo series. The “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast host referenced that the Georgia native shared she had lunch with the actress in a May 2022 Instagram post.

“Yes, I think so. I mean [Richards] was at the party, she had the lunch,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed If She Believed Denise Richards Should Return to the RHOBH Cast

In the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” episode, Arroyave claimed that Richards was given special treatment during her time on the Bravo series.

“There would be these times where they would do these special things for her like, put her up in hotels so she was closer to where – like things they would have never done for any of us and then she still wouldn’t show up and wouldn’t answer the phone,” stated the former RHOBH star.

Arroyave also suggested she believed the mother of three did not behave authentically when she was an RHOBH personality.

“I got along with her for quite some time, she is a fun person, but when you are filming a reality show — I don’t have any interest in filming a reality show with someone who is pretending it’s a scripted show,” said the 41-year-old.

The former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant then shared she does not believe Richards should join the current RHOBH cast. She explained that she thinks the actress’s presence would “continue the two separate alliances” in the series.

“It will make those two groups stronger and stronger, and then that self-producing group is going to go beyond and then the other girls are going to seem like mean girls when really everyone is just trying to do what they should be doing,” asserted Arroyave.

Denise Richards Shared If She Would Be Interested in Coming Back to RHOBH

During a September 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’s SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Richards shared she would be interested in coming back to RHOBH. She acknowledged that she is friends with a few of the show’s current cast members, including Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. She asserted, however, that she was not sure if Stracke or Beauvais spoke to Bravo executives to get her back on the series.

Richards also referenced she had a contentious relationship with her former friend Lisa Rinna during RHOBH season 11. The actress clarified she would not mind co-starring with the “Melrose Place” actress again.

“I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said that I wouldn’t go back because of her,” said the former RHOBH star.

