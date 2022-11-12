RHOBH Star Calls Lisa Rinna’s Behavior ‘Disgusting’

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has come to a close but there is still a lot of chatter surrounding what went down, especially in the last few episodes.

There has been a good amount of interest in the franchise this season, especially with the drama between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton. Something happened involving the two women that wasn’t caught on camera and the she said/she said has been going on for weeks. Rinna claims that Hilton had a “meltdown” during the cast trip in Aspen, Colorado, and trashed everyone on the cast, including her sister Kyle Richards. Hilton, however, denies Rinna’s claims.

The rest of the cast was left choosing sides, causing even more drama behind the scenes. For example, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed that the “Fox Force 5,” consisting of herself, Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Rinna hasn’t been texting.

“We, as a group, are not texting right now, and that’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time,” Mellencamp said on the October 19, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

In a post-season interview, Sutton Stracke weighed in on what transpired and said that she thinks that Rinna’s behavior is making the whole cast “look bad.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Stracke Didn’t Hold Back When Discussing Rinna’s Behavior on Season 12

In an interview with Page Six, Stracke expressed her frustrations with Rinna.

“I just wish that it would stop. I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice. I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad. Just make it stop,” Stracke said on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

Although Stracke and Rinna seemed to be in a good place before the season began, there is clearly a disconnect now and it seems as though Stracke is not a fan of the soap opera star.

“I don’t like what [her behavior has] done. It’s unfair, and it’s disgusting,” Stracke said, candidly.

Stracke Doesn’t Consider Rinna a Friend

Aside from watching the Rinna/Hilton drama from the outside with the rest of the cast, Stracke also went head-to-head with Rinna during season 12 — and that was brought up by Andy Cohen at the season 12 reunion.

When asked if Stracke considered Rinna a friend, she responded, “I mean, how can I?”

The wine tasting at Rinna’s house during which she went off on Stracke, threatening to “cut her down” — was brought up next.

“I did talk to you a lot during the time of hospice and your mother’s passing,” Stracke said to Rinna during the Reunion taping. “So, when I’m getting yelled at over and over and over, I’m thinking, does she not remember that I was such a good, steady friend to you? You yelled at me a lot. I was a dead horse. I turned into glue. I mean, I was giving glue to all the schools in L.A. That horse got beaten. I really need an apology,” she added.

“I am sorry that I did that, I really am,” Rinna said. Stracke wasn’t convinced, however, and pointed out Rinna’s behavior pattern. Ultimately, Stracke thanked Rinna for apologizing.

