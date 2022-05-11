Sutton Stracke Slammed For Tone-Deaf Reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s Robbery

The aftermath of Dorit Kemsley’s frightening home invasion was featured on the season 12 premiere of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but it’s a co-star’s reaction that is causing buzz.

In October 2021, Kemsley was home alone with her two young children, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6, when armed robbers broke in and confronted her in the bedroom of her Encino, California home. Kemsley’s husband, PK, was in London at the time. The Beverly beach founder came face to face with the intruders as they robbed her of jewelers and designer handbags.

Kemsley told “Access Hollywood” that one of the robbers said they should “just kill her.”

“All I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,” she told the outlet of her children. “I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Kemsley’s children slept through the entire ordeal. In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Kemsley revealed that she made the decision to film the days following the robbery to keep her “commitment” to the Bravo reality show.

“I showed everything,” she revealed. “What I was going through. It’s gonna be interesting, even for me, you know, once the show airs to look back and to be reminded of that. And I think it will be therapeutic and cathartic in some way.”

But Kemsley may not be comforted by one of her co-star’s reaction to her terrifying ordeal.

Sutton Stracke Was Blasted For Her Reaction When She Met With Kyle Richards Shortly After Kemsley’s Robbery

In a sneak peek clip of the RHOBH premiere shared by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account, co-star Kyle Richards was filmed crying after getting a call about Kemsley’s terrifying news. When Sutton Stracke appeared at her door, the Bravo veteran was still visibly upset.

After Richards brought up what happened to Kemsley, Stracke replied, “It’s weird.”

“It’s terrifying,” Richards said. “She was begging for her life. And I was on the phone with PK, who was bawling.”

“I’ve been putting out fires all day today too, but it might just be that kind of day,” Stracke interrupted, before explaining that a French designer she wanted to fly out to one of her events was being held up by immigration.

After Richards told her that didn’t sound like a “fire,” Stracke said, “Well it is for me and my business.” “It’s all relative,” she added. “I mean, I wasn’t held and gunpoint, sorry.”

In a confessional, Richards appeared stunned by Stracke’s attitude. “What is wrong with you? Are you that wrapped up in yourself that you are not grasping what just happened to our friend?” the RHOBH veteran asked.

Fans blasted the Sutton boutique owner on social media.

“Sutton… your EQ is off honey lol read the room, not the time to talk about your business,” one viewer wrote.

“Sutton only cares about herself and her reputation,” another wrote. “We shall see if all these ‘fan favorites’ are still favorites after this season.”

“Annnndddd….another reason why I just can’t get to like Sutton,” another chimed in.

Another viewer called Stracke “self absorbed.”

“Sutton is so self absorbed and entitled,” a commenter wrote.

“Wow. No social cue whatsoever,” another agreed.

And others felt that Stracke didn’t believe Kemsley’s story, based on her “it’s weird” remark.

Sutton Stracke Apologized For Her Reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s Traumatic Experience

In hindsight, Stracke explained what was going on when she filmed the scene. She told Entertainment Tonight that she found out about Kemsley’s story in the tabloids and that “a lot of things were unclear” to her when she first saw Richards that day.

“I don’t think I understood the complete seriousness of the situation,” she explained. “I think when things unfold we might have some more clarity as to my reaction. I think that it comes across very insensitive.”

She also admitted that comparing her designer problem to Kemsley’s terrifying incident was “wrong.”

“I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened,” Stracke told Page Six on May 10, 2022. “Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

“I just wasn’t there,“ Stracke added. “I wasn’t being present. And so I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction to the break-in]. And I was very sorry for it.”

She reiterated that she would never want anything bad to happen to Kemsley or her family and that the violent crime in the affluent area of California “kind of set me off a little bit.”

Stracke also teased that as the season unfolds viewers will see how she supports Kemsley. “I call it [my] season of forgiveness,” she said.

