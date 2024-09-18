Sutton Stracke Says Controversial RHOBH Scene Was the ‘Lowest Moment’ of Her Life

Sutton Stracke revealed her biggest regret from five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — and in her life.

During a September 2024 appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Stracke said she greatly regrets her insensitive reaction to co-star Dorit Kemsley being robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion in 2021 when she was home alone with her sleeping children.

At the time, Stracke was wrapped in her own work drama and didn’t appear sympathetic to Kemsley’s PTSD from the terrifying incident.

“That was a bad, bad moment,” Stracke told McDonald of her reaction to the robbery news. “So awful. It was really not good.”

“That was probably the lowest moment of my life, what is said,” Stracke continued, adding that her reaction was especially awful due to the fact that her father ended his life with a gun. “So, for me to say that, flippantly, what was I thinking? It was terrible. A terrible moment for me,” she said.

Stracke also said one of the biggest “negatives” from her time on the Bravo reality show has been the unexpected cruelty that she has thrown at some of her co-stars.

Sutton Stracke Stunned Kyle Richards With Her Reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s Robbery

Play

In October 2021, several male intruders with guns smashed a downstairs window and entered the primary bedroom of Kemsley’s Encino, California, mansion. The men confronted the RHOBH star and she begged for her children’s lives. The thieves robbed Kemsley of nearly $1 million in jewelry and other valuables, NBC News reported at the time.

In a scene from the RHOBH season 12 premiere titled “The Break In,” Stracke arrived at a crying Kyle Richards’ house the day after Kemsley’s robbery. After a distraught Richards said the crime was “terrifying,” Stracke called it weird.

Stracke noted that she had also “been putting out fires all day.” “But it might just be that kind of day,” she quipped. She then went into a story about one of her French fashion designers dealing with “immigration” red tape.

After Richards expressed shock over Stracke’s comparison to what kemsley was going through, the Sutton Concept owner fired back with, “It’s all relative. I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint, sorry!”

Sutton Stracke Previously Apologized for Her Insensitive Comment

Stracke has apologized for her reaction multiple times. Speaking with Page Six when the episode aired in May 2022, she explained, “I had a weird day and so I wasn’t focused and I was insensitive to what happened. Once I kind of got my brain settled and understood the severity, I think contrite can only explain how I felt.”

She added, “I never would want anything bad to happen to Dorit or her family, ever. I wasn’t being present. And so, I think insensitive is the best word for [my reaction]. And I was very sorry for it.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stracke said her reaction was “wrong.” “I mean, it was wrong, and my brain just wasn’t in the moment, I think. And I think when your brain isn’t in the moment, that is being insensitive. That’s basically the definition,” she said.

The boutique owner also said she was “impressed” by Kemsley’s bravery.

Kemsley’s issues with PTSD have been addressed multiple times on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the years since the robbery.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season