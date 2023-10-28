Sutton Stracke Responds to Former RHOBH Star’s Shady Comment About Her

Sutton Stracke clapped back after her name was brought up on “Watch What Happens Live” multiple times.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star did not appear on Andy Cohen’s chatfest, but became a hot topic when Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse on October 25, 2023. During the episode, Mellencamp insinuated that Stracke carries vodka with her at all times.

Stracke’s name was mentioned so many times during the show that she took to the X app to react after the live episode aired. “The word of the night on @BravoWWHL should have been SUTTON,” she wrote, followed by a series of heart and martini emoji.

Stracke’s “word of the night” mention was in reference to the show’s “drinking game” alert during which viewers are prompted to take a sip of their drink whenever the word is said on the show. The drinking game word was “Erika” on the October 25 show.

Teddi Mellencamp Shaded Sutton Stracke’s Confessional Claim About PK Kemsley

The RHOBH drama started after Cohen asked Richards and Mellencamp about a comment Stracke made in an RHOBH confessional. In the season 13 premiere episode, “The Eaglewoman Has Landed,” Stracke alleged that the only “rumor” she heard about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage was that the night PK was arrested for DUI in 2021, “he may or may not have had a woman in the car with him.”

During a game of “BravOH No They Didn’t,” Mellencamp was asked about Stracke’s comment about Kemsley’s DUI night. “Well, I think it’s pretty rich coming from Sutton who has vodka in her purse 24/7,” she said.

Mellencamp added that she saw the police report that stated Kemsley was alone in his car. “I looked at the police report, it says he was alone,” she said. “And I checked TMZ, and it says he was alone. I don’t think Harvey Levin misses many crumbs.”

In the October 26, 2023 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp explained her comment.

“Well, I do think that is an accurate statement…I mean, did you watch your confessionals,” she said of Stracke. “My issue with Sutton is she continues to throw out allegations in her confessionals that she doesn’t say in the scene. And then she is so worried about everybody else’s relationships, where’s hers?”

Mellencamp added that it bothers her when Stracke throws things out there without any facts to back it up. “For her to say that in the confessional without any base of knowledge, I think it’s just flat-out mean,” Mellencamp said. “And I think she panders to what Twitter wants to see. It bugs me.”

Mellencamp and Stracke have butted heads ever since a 2020 RHOBH dinner party at Richards’ house, during which Stracke admitted she thought Mellencamp would be “a little boring” when she first met her.

Sutton Stracke Has Talked About Her Love for Vodka

Well before Mellencamp’s shady comment, Stracke admitted she likes to drink vodka. According to BravoTV.com, she previously revealed that she likes to drink champagne on ice with a shot of vodka added.

Stracke talked about her signature drink on the RHOBH season 10 premiere, titled “The Crown Isn’t So Heavy.” “If I drink champagne, I always have it with an ice cube, and maybe sometimes a splash of vodka. But I really love vodka-grapefruit, that’s my go-to drink. Or vodka-lemonade. Those two,” she said.

Stracke also talked about her drinking habits during a 2020 interview on “The Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “I have a drinking regimen that I do,” she revealed at the time. “At around 10 [a.m.], I think that’s OK for your first cocktail of the day. And then … I try to … it’s just consistency through the day. Then I’m nicer.”

