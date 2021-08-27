‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Admits That She Offered Erika Girardi a Loan

There might be a reason why “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke isn’t letting the mouse go.

In a recently surfaced deleted scene from this season, Stracke admitted that she had offered Erika Girardi a loan before she started the divorce process. “I know what it’s like to go through a divorce, you know, I was in a position where I wasn’t getting money,” Stracke said during the deleted scene, as captured by the Instagram account, @queensofbravo. “My attorney said to me, ‘Have someone ready to give you money if you need it.'”

Stracke continued, revealing, “I offered that to Erika… I offered Erika a loan while going through the divorce like if you need anything financially, I’ve got your back, and if you fall, you’ve got a mattress to land on. But I think she said, ‘Thank you,’ and that was it.”

Stracke and Girardi Are Currently at Odds

Right now on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke and Girardi seem to be at odds after Girardi caught wind that Stracke had set up a meeting with the other ladies to talk about Girardi’s current legal troubles. Although Stracke was just trying to figure out some of the legalities involving Girardi, Girardi got angry at her costar.

“How small town of her,” Girardi said about Stracke during this week’s August 25, 2021 episode. “The ‘I don’t want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think’ to me is cowardice. ‘I can’t be around you because of my good name.’ It’s like, girl, come on, ‘my reputation’? Like, what are we, in small-town Georgia?”

And, in next week’s preview, it seems like Girardi and Stracke go head-to-head once again as they get into it during Kathy Hilton’s dinner party.

Stracke Explained Why She Became More Skeptical of Girardi Over the Course of the Season

During an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stracek explained why she changed her opinion of Girardi over the course of the season, as more and more came out about Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

“I’m a thoughtful person, and I have to think about things — sometimes — before I say them, sometimes not, but when it’s a really thoughtful thing, I think about things,” Stracke explained. “That looks harsh, doesn’t it? Because I think we’re starting to hear more and more about this case, and I’m starting to get more and more uncomfortable, legally speaking. That was just my feeling.”

During the interview, Stracke also added, “It takes me sometimes days, weeks before I can actually speak on something. But I’ve been thinking about the moment at Crystal’s house, after we made the dumplings. And I say to all the girls, ‘Trust is one of my biggest, it’s a big thing for me,’ and it’s something that I work on in all of my relationships. Relationships with men, with anybody, with girlfriends. And so I really was feeling like Erika and I were building a trust in our relationship. And so, I think that’s what’s starting to tilt my head a little bit.”

