Sutton Stracke Explains Why She Offered a Loan to Erika Girardi

Sutton Stracke isn’t letting the mouse go on this one.

During a September 22, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Stracke opened up about why she offered money to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Erika Girardi during her divorce.

“That was friend-to-friend, going through a divorce, and it’s a cushion,” Stracke explained during her appearance. “Any divorced woman, you’re going through a divorce, you need to have someone who, if you’re going through a bad time, can help you out.”





During a recently released, deleted scene from this season, Stracke told the other ladies that she had offered to lend Girardi some money during her divorce filing. “I offered that to Erika… I offered Erika a loan while going through the divorce like if you need anything financially, I’ve got your back, and if you fall, you’ve got a mattress to land on,” Stracke said during the deleted scene, as captured by the Instagram account, @queensofbravo. “But I think she said, ‘Thank you,’ and that was it.”

However, despite Stracke’s nice gesture, the two have been at odds during the latter half of this season. Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Slammed Stracke for Her Treatment of Girardi This Season

Even though Stracke offered Girardi some money, there are some “Real Housewives” stars who don’t seem to think that was enough. During a September 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp blasted Stracke, calling her a “hypocrite.”

“I do think it’s a little bit hypocritical to never ask somebody questions about their personal life to then all of a sudden want all of the questions answered,” Mellencamp said during the episode. “Like nobody was grilling her about all of these personal details before, they were just letting it be. Nobody knew who Sutton was before ‘Real Housewives’, nobody even knew who I was either, but if you’re really concerned about your reputation, if you want to uphold, like, an amazing reputation and all of the charities you’re in and all the things, you don’t go on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ … so that argument is a little flawed for me.”

And, during an August 2021 appearance on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent also went off on the RHOBH star. Kent shared that she believed Stracke to be a “fair-weather friend” to Girardi.

“I agree with Erika,” Kent said at the time in a clip obtained by Page Six. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

Stracke Almost Left the Show Due to Troubles With Girardi

At one point this season, things between Girardi and Stracke got so bad that Stracke was considering leaving the show. During the September 8, 2021 episode of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” Stracke explained that she felt like it “wasn’t worth it” after Girardi threatened her during a dinner party at Kathy Hilton’s house.

“I sat there and I thought, ‘Alright, I’m going to take this one. I’m not going to cry,'” Stracke said. “And I thought, ‘Nope, I’m leaving because I’m not going to sit here and have someone like that threaten me.’”

Stracke continued, “I’m not going to sugarcoat this. I’m not going to do it because I really am no longer afraid of this and I think it’s really important to understand those threats seemed really real and scary. I’m not being a baby about this. I was like, ‘I’m out. This is not worth it.’”

