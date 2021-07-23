Sutton Stracke Shades Erika Jayne on WWHL: ‘I Would’ve Played It in a Different Way’

Even though the “fox force five” may have Erika Jayne Girardi’s back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Sutton Stracke isn’t so sure.

During a recent July 21, 2021, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Stracke shaded her costar after host Andy Cohen asked her if she agreed with fans that Girardi isn’t showing “any sort of remorse” about her ongoing legal battles.

“It’s so hard because knowing now what I didn’t know then, I would have, maybe, played it a different way,” Stracke revealed in response.





Later on, Cohen also asked for Stacke’s input on Girardi’s tearful moment with Kyle Richards during the season and asked if the star agreed with Camille Grammer’s tweet that the tears were produced. “Well, I think that there is waterproof mascara out there,” Stracke admitted.

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Another ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Revealed That She Is ‘Worried’ About Girardi

During a July 2021 appearance on the S*** Pig podcast, star Dorit Kemsley admitted that she is “worried” for her friend Girardi as she battles her divorce and legal allegations.

“It was very difficult to navigate, as it’s one of our friends,” Kemsley revealed during the podcast episode. “I felt very much for Erika. It’s also one of those things that you almost can’t wrap your head around. You’ve known this person. You’ve met her husband. It’s almost incomprehensible. I worry for her, as my friend.”

Kemsley continued, “I will say there are moments where there was a lot of question and doubt, and Erika didn’t share anything until it came out. There was a lot of people on the cast that went through a moment where there was a shadow of doubt or confusion.”

Garcelle Beauvais Said That Stracke ‘Came From a Good Place’ When She Questioned Girardi

Later this season, viewers will see Stracke question Girardi further about her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, which causes a major rift between the two of them, as teased in the trailer. However, star Garcelle Beauvais maintains that Stracke meant well when trying to connect with Girardi.

“I don’t know if we know everything,” Beauvais said about Girardi to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “I don’t know if we’ll ever know anything. I mean, obviously there were certain things that she could not talk about, but she was definitely much more revealing than I thought. I mean, we all asked her questions because she was open to it, and I think Sutton came from a really good place about why she was asking those questions, because this is big stuff we’re talking about. And, in a way, you got to make sure you’re protected, because we don’t know, we’re just talking about it. We don’t know.”

Beauvais also added, “We didn’t even know going into it that those things were a possibility, and that’s what Sutton brought up, and to me, it made perfect sense and it didn’t go well with everybody. Not everybody felt the same way.”

