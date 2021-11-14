Sutton Stracke Gives Update on Her Relationship With Erika Jayne

Everyone needs a little Erika Jayne in their lives…but does that mean Sutton Stracke does, too?

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave an update on the current status of her friendship with Girardi, and it’s not as grim as you make think.

“Well, I mean, we’re in the same room together, so I think that’s positive,” Stracke told the outlet while speaking at her “Parisian Night in L.A.” event. “You know, look: Erika and I are on a little bit of a different spectrum and hopefully we’re gonna try to gently move to a central place, so that we can…. I don’t know! I mean, I’m always hopeful.”

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the two had a major falling out after Stracke questioned Girardi about her ongoing legal issues involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Their fight came to a head when Girardi threatened Stracke during a dinner at Kathy Hilton’s house. However, during the season 11 reunion, the two agreed to be at least civil with each other, and fans will get to see how that plays out during next season’s show.

Stracke Hired Security After Girardi Threatened Her

During the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion special, Stracke admitted to hiring security for one week after Girardi threatened her at Hilton’s dinner. During the dinner, Girardi had told Stracke, “If you ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you,” which seemed to scare Stracke, at least, enough to hire security.

“For a week, I did,” Stracke said about her hired security during the reunion. “I don’t know what she’s going to do.” Stracke then turned to Girardi, telling her, “You said you were going to come after me and my family.”

And, during an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke also revealed that the threat almost made her quit the show.

“Yeah, I did [think of quitting] and not because of the show, it was just because of the threat, and I didn’t like it at all,” Stracke said on an October 1 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “It took it to a level that I wasn’t comfortable with, but we have such a great production team and also I’ve got great friends on that show, and they just were like, ‘Come on.’ So, they lifted me up pretty quickly.”

Stracke Offered Girardi a Loan at the Beginning of Her Divorce Process

Even though their relationship went south this season, Stracke revealed during a September 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that she had offered Girardi a loan in the beginning of her divorce process.

“That was friend-to-friend, going through a divorce, and it’s a cushion,” Stracke said during her appearance. “Any divorced woman, you’re going through a divorce, you need to have someone who, if you’re going through a bad time, can help you out.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

