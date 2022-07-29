RHOBH Star Said She’d Be an ‘Idiot’ to Trust Erika Jayne

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” 12th season has seen Erika Jayne at the center of a lot of drama and Sutton Stracke spoke about where she stands with her co-star now and their up-and-down friendship.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Stracke was asked why Jayne has “flip-flopped” on their friendship so much and the Bravo star replied bluntly, “Probably because we don’t have a friendship.” When prompted about whether she’d like to build a friendship with the “Pretty Mess” singer, Stracke shared, “I’m always open to talking to people and getting to know them better but right now I’m good with where we are.” She shared:

We can be very cordial and that’s it. Right now I’m good with where we are, we can make some funny comments and we can sit at a dinner table together. And I think that’s a good place for us. It’s just like, it’s good, calm.

Stracke also made it clear that she couldn’t trust Jayne again as she did in the past, telling the publication, “I would be an idiot if I trusted her like that.”

Sutton Opened Up About Jayne’s Drinking & Deciding to Stay Out of It

Stracke also spoke about Jayne’s drinking, which has been brought up several times this season of RHOBH, and told Us Weekly, “I just don’t trust anything [with Erika] because I don’t know what’s real and what’s not.”

Stracke shared that she wasn’t at co-star Diana Jenkins’ Christmas party but that “watching it, I was like, ‘OK, that’s different behavior.’ In Mexico, we are in Mexico,” she said.

The outlet asked Stracke if she thought Jayne’s behavior was concerning and the Georgia native replied that “it’s a sensitive subject for me with my father’s suicide and taking antidepressants and drinking. That’s a typical thing with depression [and] if that’s something that was happening, I was gonna get concerned.” That being said, Stracke said, “I’m not in that place with Erika where I’m gonna go up and say something” about it. “I just, that’s not a good idea. I think I just stay out of it,” she concluded.

Stracke has opened up on RHOBH about her father’s suicide 18 years ago and shared last season, “He was depressed and it’s so silly because he died 18 years ago but not a day goes by that I’m not thinking about him.”

Sutton Also Spoke About Garcelle Beauvais’ Response to Jayne’s Comments About Her 14-Year-Old Son

RHOBH fans were shocked watching the July 6 episode of the hit Bravo show when Jayne yelled at Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f*** out” of the party. Earlier in the evening, Jayne, who appeared quite intoxicated, also hit on Beauvais’ eldest son Oliver and suggested a threesome with him and his wife.

Stracke told Us Weekly in the same interview that she thought Beauvais “may have let [Jayne] off a little bit too easily” and said she felt like Jayne should have definitely apologized more for her actions. “I’ve said this before, Garcelle is a very gracious person,” the mother of three told the publication. “If I had done something like that, I’d still be getting it,” she commented. “These ladies would never have let me forget it.”

