Sutton Stracke Addresses Erika Jayne’s Comment About Her Intimate Life

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke suggested she disliked a remark Erika Jayne made about her during the third episode of RHOBH season 13.

In the episode, Jayne stated she “imagine[s] [Stracke] being the worst lay ever” during a confessional interview in response to Stracke saying she would be sexually intimate “twice a day” in a situation where she had a romantic partner.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Stracke stated she “didn’t appreciate it when Erika said [she] wasn’t a good lay.” She explained that Jayne does not know her well enough to make that assumption.

“She doesn’t know what I’m capable of behind closed doors. You just never know about somebody,” said Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Reaction at the ‘Magic Mike Live’ Show

While filming RHOBH season 13, episode 3, Stracke left during a performance of “Magic Mike Live” during the cast’s trip to Las Vegas. Stracke stated she was upset about the moves that “Magic Mike Live” cast members performed on Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff. However, several castmates stated that they believed Stracke was unhappy because she was not called on to participate with the “Magic Mike Live” performers.

In the Us Weekly interview, Stracke stated that fans do not yet have the full context as to why she was upset at “Magic Mike Live.”

“You’ll find out as viewers later on. It doesn’t excuse my behavior. But it will explain my behavior,” said Stracke.

The reality television personality also stated that she “hated watching” the RHOBH season 13 moment.

“I change a lot this season. And I change after I go through something and I let go of something big in my life. I lost my mind, but I didn’t like what I saw on stage. I’m not going to let that part go. I didn’t like it. But I also, yes, did I make a bigger deal out of it than I should have? Yes. There were lots of things going on and I overreacted,” said Stracke.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Her Castmate’s Behavior in Las Vegas

After Stracke left the “Magic Mike Show,” Kyle Richards and Stracke had several arguments. Stracke particularly took issue with Richards’ belief that the Georgia native had a heated reaction because she was not called on to participate with the “Magic Mike Live” performers.

Richards shared her thoughts on the matter during a November 3 appearance on her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge. Richards stated that she has a “theory” as to why Stracke found the performance offensive.

“I think she was expecting [to go on the stage] because she was told that. And then she wasn’t. And then that’s my theory. ‘Cause she was supposed to get up there with Erika and Crystal,” said Richards.

Richards also suggested she did not understand Stracke’s reaction at the “Magic Mike Live” performance.

“[Stracke] said it wasn’t that. She was just offended by the whole thing with the show. But I was like, ‘But you, like, hired a stripper before for Crystal’s birthday,'” said Richards.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Sutton Stracke’s Argument With Kyle Richards

While speaking to E! News in November 2023, Minkoff shared she believed Stracke “really wanted to be brought up” during the “Magic Mike Live” show. She stated, however, that the 52-year-old has maintained that she “felt like it was over-the-top.”

Minkoff also stated she sided with Richards during her argument with Stracke in RHOBH season 13, episode 3.

“I’m going to be Team Kyle on this one. I love Sutton, Sutton’s my girl, but just in that moment, I’ll be Team Kyle,” said the 40-year-old.