RHOBH Star Talks Erika Jayne’s Season 13 Behavior: ‘She Had a Lobotomy’

Since “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke joined the show’s cast during season 10, she has consistently been at odds with her castmate Erika Jayne. During Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” September 2023 live show, Stracke suggested that Jayne’s behavior was subdued while filming the show’s upcoming 13th season. When moderators Evan Real and Danny Murphy mentioned that Jayne said “Sutton was allegedly messy this season,” Stracke responded that she did so out of necessity because Jayne lacked energy.

“That’s ’cause she had a lobotomy and she wasn’t talking. Somebody had to talk. I’m going to be in so much trouble,” said Stracke.

The Georgia native clarified that she and Jayne “got along this season.”

“We actually had a nice season, there’s always going to be moments with us, where we use water guns. And that’s all I can say about that,” said Stracke.

Stracke shared similar comments about her relationship with Jayne in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She noted that while they have had issues, she has a soft spot for her castmate.

“I think Erika and I have always had this very strange bond that we can’t explain and you know, it’s kind of a love-hate relationship because, at the end of the day, I like her, we fight but then I like her. This season we didn’t really fight that much,” said Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Says She Did Not ‘Intentionally Stir the Pot’ While Filming Season 13

In the Us Weekly interview, Stracke acknowledged that Jayne said she stirred the pot while filming RHOBH season 13 during an August 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She asserted that she is a naturally curious person and does not “intentionally stir the pot.”

“I always ask questions, I’m very inquisitive and if I see something that I don’t think is right, I speak my mind, so if that’s stirring the pot, then I stir the pot,” said Stracke.

During a July 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais addressed the reports that her co-star Kyle Richards separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress shared that she and Stracke voiced their suspicions about Richards’ relationship while filming RHOBH season 13.

Jayne also briefly commented on the reports about Richards’ relationship in a July 2023 interview with Pride. The “Pretty Mess” singer stated that she did not want to share her thoughts on the matter and compared the situation to her 2019 separation from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

“I’m going to let Kyle speak for herself and I’ll tell you why, you know when this thing happened to me and everything happened to me, I remember that a lot of people had comments, and it’s just not anyone’s place to comment on her marriage, but her. Because only she and Mauricio really know what’s going on out there,” said Jayne.

Richards and Umansky released a statement regarding their marriage in a July 3 Instagram post. According to the statement, they are not divorcing but faced difficulties in their marriage over the last year.

Erika Jayne Teased What Fans Can Expect in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

In an August 2023 interview with Billboard, Jayne shared what fans can expect from her during RHOBH season 13, which does not yet have a premiere date. She suggested she was focused on preparing from her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It On Blonde,” during the production of season 13. She also shared she felt calmer than she did in past seasons.

“I can tease that I’m in a better place. I’m super excited about the residency, that puts me in a whole different mind frame,” said Jayne.

She noted, however, that some of her RHOBH co-stars had a difficult season.

“Everyone else is going through a lot. You see people having the worst time of their lives in their marriages and friendships,” said Jayne. “That’s really what ‘Housewives’ is about, putting women together that have a different point of view, different philosophies in life. It’s a group of friends that are very opinionated. I feel good about my season, I feel good about where I’m at at life and other people are going through their own struggles.”