Sutton Stracke Reveals if She Trusts Erika Jayne Now

Could Sutton Stracke be warming up to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Erika Girardi?

During a Sept. 29 episode of the RHOBH After Show, Stracke spoke more about her current relationship with Girardi and if she trusts the star. Over the past few seasons, the two have had their fair share of arguments and feuds, particularly about Girardi’s ongoing legal issues. Stracke hasn’t been shy about questioning her costar, which is something that Girardi hasn’t taken too well.

“I think with Erika, I don’t know,” Stracke said during the aftershow. “Because I can’t let it go. I don’t trust her. You try having someone say that they played you.”

Stracke continued, referencing the mean name that Girardi called her during last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. “And then call you a terrible name,” Stracke said. “How do you move on from that, ever?”

Stracke also added about Girardi, “Do I enjoy her sometimes, like her company is kind of funny. I don’t wish her harm, but she’s not a friend.”

Stracke Said That She and Girardi Still Have ‘Work to Do’ on Their Friendship

While speaking to People in May 2022, Stracke admitted that she and Girardi still have some work to do on their relationship.

“I think that Erika and I still have a lot of work to do,” Stracke told the outlet at the time. “I think it was, yet again, a very tumultuous ride.”

The star continued, “I said this last time: we go hot and cold in our trips, because we go from Mexico to Aspen, and I think all of us go hot and cold [too]. We make friends, we don’t make friends. It’s just your normal housewife day.”

Girardi Explained Her Behavior This Season During a May 2022 Interview

As viewers have seen quite a few times so far this season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi has not been shy about lashing out at a few of her costars, including Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Kyle Richards. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, she spoke more about her behavior and defended her actions.

“It’s not ‘full super-villain,'” Girardi explained to the outlet at the time. “I’m leaning into myself. I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika. Who else is going to do this if I don’t? And if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, I don’t know, manners, then so be it. No one’s living this life but me. No one is coming to help me but me. So if I have to roll up my sleeves and get a little dirty, you can trust and believe I’m going to do that.”

Girardi also added about her ongoing legal situation, “[The light] is slow to come, but that’s OK. I knew this going in. So I’m going to soldier out. I mean, that’s the way it is. They just push through. I’m not giving up.”

