Sutton Stracke Admits Ex-Husband’s Move to London Has Been ‘Harder Than Anticipated’

Sutton Stracke said her ex-husband’s move to London has not been easy for her.

In July 2024, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up to People magazine at her Sutton Green Label fashion show to admit that juggling parenting and her career has been harder since her ex moved out of the country last year. And dating isn’t even on the table.

“My ex-husband moved to London and it’s harder than anticipated,” Stracke, 52, told the outlet in an interview. The mom of three added that one of her sons was also in the U.K. temporarily for school. “My son and I are really close,” she said. “We spend every day and every night together, but it’s been fun and you work things out and so everything’s good.”

Stracke previously told Us Weekly that it was hard to co-parent given her ex-husband’s new situation. “He moved in June [2023], and it’s been difficult,” she said of her ex. “We co-parent very well together, but it’s hard to co-parent with someone that’s in England and I’m in California, so it’s like, the time [difference] is really far.”

She also shared that her teen son James was always underfoot. “Every time I turn around, he’s there, he’s there. I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s James,’” she cracked. “And meanwhile, [this is] a very big part of my life where I’m busy and working. I was used to week-on, week-off, week-on, week-off, and that’s how I developed my schedule, [but] I can’t do that anymore.”

Stracke was married to wealthy businessman Christian Stracke for 16 years until their 2016 divorce. The exes share three children: Porter, Philip, and James, per BravoTV.com.

Sutton Stracke Talked About Her Husband’s Impending Move During RHOBH Season 13

Stracke first opened up about her ex-husband’s impending move while filming the 13th season of RHOBH in 2023. In one scene, she spoke to Kyle Richards about her problem.

“I had to have a meeting with Christian, my ex-husband, over the weekend,” Stracke said. “He got a big promotion. A big promotion. But he’s moving to London. And the way he tells me isn’t celebratory. It’s more, ‘You’re moving with me. With James.”

After Richards suggested she should tell her ex to “[expletive] off,” Stracke replied, “I’m glad you can say that. I can’t.”

Richards reminded her, “You’re divorced. He can’t tell you what to do.”

In a confessional, Stracke explained that during her divorce proceedings, her powerful husband had a “bigger team” than her and could “fight” her harder. “It was like Princess Leia against Darth Vader with all the Storm Troopers,” she said.

Stracke also complained that she’d have to get more child support to keep her son full-time with her in the U.S. When Richards questioned why getting more money was a problem, the Sutton Concept founder said it would mean she would have to take her ex-husband back to court.

During the second part of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, Stracke admitted that her ex’s demands affected her demeanor during a cast trip to Las Vegas. “[Christian] had told me that day that he was moving to London, and James, my son, was moving to London, and I was moving to London,” she said. “And this man gets what he wants.”

“I went through my whole marriage being dictated,” she added, before revealing that she finally stood up to her ex. “I went to him and said, ‘I am not moving to London. James is not moving to London. We’re staying here,” she shared. “It took so much courage for me to do that. It was huge for me to face him.”

Sutton Stracke Has Put Dating on Hold For Now

Stracke also shared that her busy life as a single working parent has made it difficult to date.

“[I’m] really busy with my business,” she told People in the July interview. “I don’t have a lot of time for [dating]. I’m really dating my business and enjoying it …also while maintaining a balance of home life and also friendships.”

RHOBH fans have seen a few of Stracke’s past dates. During season 13 she worked with a matchmaker and went out with a guy named Steve several times—and they seemed to hit it off. But during the reunion, she confirmed she was still single.

Stracke’s past suitors also include Sanjit Das, whom she dated during season 12 of the Bravo reality show. The two still hang out as friends, as seen in photos posted to Stracke’s Instagram.

In March, Stracke told Page Six she was eyeing a “tall, dark and handsome” suitor after ditching her matchmaker. “I really just want to meet guys in a normal way,” the RHOBH star said at the time.