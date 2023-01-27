Sutton Stracke Reveals Who She’d Want to Fight From RHOBH Season 12

Sutton Stracke is speaking out about Lisa Rinna and she is not holding back.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star chatted with Page Six about Rinna, and admitted that she won’t miss her on the show because she’s “bossy.” In addition, when the outlet asked Stracke who she would choose to go against in a boxing match, Stracke said Rinna’s name.

Stracke’s comments about Rinna come just two weeks after the soap star revealed that she will not be returning to the franchise after a tumultuous season 12.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine in early January 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stracke & Rinna May Have Unfinished Business

Although Rinna has parted ways with the franchise — at least for the time being — Stracke has some unanswered questions for her former co-star.

“The only reason I would want her back on the show is because we have a lot of things to talk about,” Stracke told Page Six. “If I was to see her again I would ask her why did you kick me out of your house. What did I do to you? I liked going back and forth with her and throwing shade but she hits below the belt,” she explained.

During season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna went after Stracke a few times, blowing up on her, and even asking her to leave her house at one point. At the reunion, Stracke confronted Rinna.

“I’m not quite sure why you really hate me so much now,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t hate you. I’ve had some moments and I think you’ve had some moments with me,” Rinna responded. Rinna went on to apologize to Stracke, but it sounds like she’s not ready to let it all go.

Stracke Responded to Rinna Saying She’ll Have to ‘Work’ Next Season

Rinna sat down with Interview magazine in the days following her RHOBH exit. At one point, Rinna was asked who she thinks will have a “tough time” on season 13, and Rinna answer was very straight forward.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work,” she said, explaining that she “did a lot of work” when she was on the show.

At Stracke’s circular fashion event on January 17, 2023, Page Six caught up with her again — and she responded to Rinna’s comment about her needing to “work.”

“That’s all I do is work, so that’s funny,” Stracke told the outlet. “There’s one thing I can’t do, and it’s lie. I’m not good at it. I’m terrible at it. I’d be the worst liar in the world,” she added.

Stracke hasn’t been confirmed as part of the season 13 cast, but an announcement could be coming soon.

