RHOBH Star Posts Filter-Free Photo on Instagram

Sutton Stracke went all-natural on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a mirror selfie after a day of tennis, and fans couldn’t get over it how great she looked without any editing of the pic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sutton Stracke’s Photo Was Relatable to Fans

Stracke, 51, is a mom of three and she’s known for her unconventional Real Housewives style. She previously told Page Six that people don’t always understand her style “because it’s a little bit different — but I’m a little bit different.”

And it’s not every day that a Housewife shows off her unfiltered face, but Stracke did just that in her March 2023 photo. In the mirror selfie, the RHOBH star poses wearing a blue tennis outfit and white visor. She wore minimal makeup in the pic, which she captioned, “Tennis anyone?”

In the comment section, fans zeroed in on the fact that the photo was free of filters.

“Thank you for not filtering! It’s a breath of fresh air. 🙌,” one follower wrote.

“Natural. Beautiful,” another agreed.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” a third wrote.

Stracke even thanked a fan who wrote, “One of my favorites because you do not filter photos and you are beautiful and natural.”

This is Not the First Time Sutton Stracke Posted a Filter-Free Photo

Stracke has shown off her filer-free face in the past. In July 2002, the Sutton boutique owner shared a “no filter” pic while vacationing in Italy. In the photo posted to Instagram, she posed in a black, daisy-printed bikini with large flower-embellished sunglasses.“#nofilter Saturday” she captioned the post.

Stracke has been open about what she has done to her face to stay youthful. In 2022, she told Page Six Style that she got Botox a few years prior for the first time, but that she went kicking and screaming. “I had never gotten Botox before,” she said. “I was 47 and I had never done it! Kyle [Richards] dragged me to go get Botox with Nurse Jamie [Sherrill].”

Stracke added that the celebrity skincare specialist only gave her a “microdose” of Botox to start out, but even she admitted that she may want to “step it up a notch” as she gets older.

The Georgia native admitted that while her decision to get Botox was a long time coming, she got a wake-up call when she joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and actually saw her face on television.

“When you see yourself on TV, like I did, I was like, ‘Oh, I think maybe I should go in line for the Botox,” she told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in 2019.

She added that she did get some fillers done with Nurse Jamie – once again after being dragged there by Richards — but that she was way more nervous about the Botox treatment.

“Injecting poison into my face makes me a little nervous,” she admitted. “I’m just nervous about it!” Sutton shared. “You just never know … I was missing the boat on this, so maybe I’ll try it.”

