Sutton Stracke Shades Her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Costars In New Interview

It seems like “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke might not be letting the mouse go just yet. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Stracke was asked how she felt about some of her costars recently getting together for a night out…without her.

The group included Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and former star Teddi Mellencamp, and they plastered their night all over their Instagram pages. The ladies call themselves the “fox force five,” and when Stracke was asked what that name meant during her interview, she gave a bit of shady response.

“It means Sutton’s not invited,” Stracke told Access Hollywood. “And [Garcelle Beauvais] is not invited. It means Sutton, Garcelle, and Denise [Richards] are not invited.”

Stracke continued, “We don’t play like that. We don’t play in the sandbox. We grew up and went to college and got diplomas.”

During a July 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kemsley explained what the “fox force five” really meant. “We ended up in Provence last year, just the five of us because of the fires and [Lisa Vanderpump] wasn’t filming with us,” Kemsley revealed. “So we went from eight to five and we had this entire trip just us. So we would take a picture [and say], ‘Fox Force Five.’”

Stracke Did Not Get Along With Some of the ‘Fox Force Five’ Members Last Season

During the last season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Stracke butted heads with a few members of the “fox force five,” including former star Teddi Mellencamp. When Mellencamp brought up the affair rumor about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville, Stracke didn’t seem to agree with how it was handled.

“I was just like, why is this necessary?” Stracke told The Inquisitr in July 2020. “I can understand if you’ve heard that someone has talked about you behind your back, bringing that up. That I get. I don’t think that bringing up the alleged affair was necessary. I really don’t. That’s a very sensitive topic and I think [Teddi] could have waited and done that in a different moment.”

Last season, Stracke also got into an argument with Dorit Kemsley during her time as a “friend of.” Kemsley thought that Stracke was acting strangely during an event for Lisa Rinna’s daughters, which resulted in a lot of tension in their friendship. “I think Dorit’s, like, the worst of not letting any mice go,” Stracke said during a May 2020 appearance on WWHL. “She’s the big cat in the game right now.”

Stracke Revealed That This Season Is ‘Dramatic’

Stracke’s recent comments about some of her RHOBH costars might just be an indication of how this season will go.

“Oh, it’s dramatic,” Stracke recently told Decider about this season. “The whole season was very dramatic. It was fun and then it was dramatic. I think this season felt very, like real housewives. It really had this meat to it. In all the ways that I think we all understand the franchise of The Real Housewives, it felt a little surreal, like wow, this is really happening. Emphasis on the real part.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewies of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

