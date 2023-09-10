‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Sutton Stracke ‘Threw a Grenade’ at RHOBH Dinner

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 is expected to premiere this November, but in a September 8 interview for Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, one cast member has hinted at some of the drama to come.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke was joined by her off-camera friend and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, who shared that Stracke invited her to one of the upcoming season’s dinner parties while she was in Los Angeles, and Stracke had quite a lot to say to her co-stars.

“First of all, it wasn’t just a dinner,” Bailey said in a clip shared to Twitter by the fan account The Bravo Life, “The dinner she’s talking about, you guys will see it all play out on ‘Beverly Hills’. Sutton was definitely in the hot seat I can tell you that right now. You like totally went in there and basically threw a grenade on the table.”

While the exact details of Stracke’s “grenade” will not be revealed until this dinner party plays out on RHOBH, Bailey went on to add that Stracke “smoked a joint” at the start of the party.

How Did Sutton Stracke & Cynthia Bailey Become Friends?

Cynthia says Sutton was “in the hot seat” and “threw a grenade on the table” during a dinner on S13 👀 These two have amazing chemistry I can see why they’re so close 😭 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/wmfpGdYg8d — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) September 9, 2023

Earlier in their “Virtual Reali-Tea” interview, Bailey and Stracke revealed how they became such fast friends, with Bailey confirming that “We originally met at BravoCon” in 2022 and connected over both being from the south (“Sutton’s from Augusta[, Georgia], I’m from Alabama.”).

“We did a couple of panels together at BravoCon,” Bailey said, “and she was like ‘You should call me when you come to LA.’ And you know they always say you should call them but they don’t want you to call them, right? So I go to LA and I’m living my best life and she [calls me and] is like ‘Are you in f***ing LA?'”

“I watched your Instagram,” Stracke added.

Throughout the course of their interview, the pair shared that over their friendship they’ve bonded over things like fashion, a mutual love of Taylor Swift, and their southern upbringings.

Cynthia Bailey & Sutton Stracke Are in Business Together

Bailey and Stracke also spoke about the new partnership between the Cynthia Bailey Collection and Sutton Brands.

“I have a new business called Sutton Brands,” Stracke shared, “and it’s a circular fashion line. Cynthia is our first curator of sustainable fashion, and we’re really excited. We’re doing her launch party tonight. And it’s really exciting because Cynthia got to curate what she wanted to do. It’s her own line, it’s not a collaboration. It’s her own line.”

Bailey’s collection currently advertises bedsheets and comforters up for sale.

Stracke shared photos and video footage from Bailey’s launch party on her Instagram page on September 8 and showed that the launch party was filled with stars from across the Bravo-verse. In attendance at the event were “New Jersey” Housewives Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, former “New York City” stars Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps, “Potomac” Housewife Ashley Darby, and “Southern Charm” star Venita Aspen.

