Sutton Stracke On Renting Kyle Richards’ Old House

As former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards once told her sister, Kyle Richards, “you stole my Goddamn house!” However, now, it’s not Richards who stole her sister’s house–it’s Sutton Stracke!

In November 2020, it was revealed that Stracke is renting Richards’ old house as she waits for her new $5.35 million home in Bel-Air to be finished with some major renovations, according to Bravo. Richards’ former house has been shown on previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but Richards moved out of it in 2018 and into a new pad in Encino, California.

Richards has joked about this funny coincidence on her Instagram stories before, and it seems like she has paid a few visits to Stracke since she moved in. In a story captured by Bravo at the time, Richards showed herself hanging out in Stracke’s house in November 2020.

“You guys, look where I am,” Richards said, as she panned the camera around to show Stracke. “Does this house look familiar? It does. Where are we?”

Stracke Said That the Experience Made Her and Richards ‘Closer’

Even though it might seem strange that the two stars have swapped houses for the time being, Stracke recently revealed to Page Six that it actually has made her much closer with Richards.

“Kyle and I are very close,” Stracke told the outlet on May 18, 2021. “Doesn’t hurt that I’m living in her house, but Kyle’s a very open person, and she’s also very down-to-earth and what you see is what you get, and she’s very nurturing as well. I’ve had a tough year. I’ve sold my house. My daughter [Porter] went to college. Like, all of these things that she’s done as well. So, she’s kind of coached me through them as a friend. And I really appreciate everything that she’s done for me. It’s real. It’s not fake and phony. It’s like a true friend.”

Stracke continued, “The only thing that we talk about is, she laughs at me for thinking, like, I’m Pollyanna. I’m like, ‘My house is going to be ready tomorrow!’ And she’s like, ‘Sutton, your house is going to be ready in 2025!’”

Stracke’s New Home Has Both a Pool & a Tennis Court

Although Stracke’s new mansion in Bel-Air is still undergoing construction, it looks like the star has a lot of amenities waiting for her. According to Reality Blurb, Stracke’s new home boasts 4,443 square feet and has both a pool and a private tennis court. The home used to be owned by the late Los Angeles Lakers owner, Jerry Buss, according to the outlet.

In June 2020, Stracke listed the former home that she owned with her ex-husband for sale at $9 million, according to Realtor.com. According to the website, Stracke and her ex bought the house for $7 million in 2012 but ended up divorcing in 2017. The home was also located in Bel-Air, California.

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.

