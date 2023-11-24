Sutton Stracke Shares How Jason Chambers Reacted to Her Crush on Him

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke has been open about her crush on “Below Deck Down Under” personality, Jason Chambers. While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Stracke shared she let Chambers know she was romantically interested in him during the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

“I ran into him. And I introduced myself to him. And I said, ‘I’ve got to tell you. I don’t want to embarrass you. But I have mentioned to several people that I have a little bit of a crush on you. But it’s okay. Don’t be afraid,'” said Stracke.

According to Stracke, Chambers had a warm response to her confession.

“He was really nice. He took it off the chin. And he’s sweet. He’s a good looking man,” said Stracke.

The RHOBH star also revealed she no longer is interested in Chambers because of “stories” she heard about his flirtatious interactions at BravoCon 2023.

“I was like, ‘Never mind Captain Jason. I will take you off my list.’ Captain Jason likes the ladies,” said Stracke.

During the Us Weekly interview, Stracke shared that she is dating an unnamed individual. While she gave limited details about her suitor, the RHOBH star stated that he was an Auburn University alum and “is Southern.”

“He’s a cool guy. And he’s a gentleman. And he’s funny. So that’s good,” said the mother of three.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Appeared Interested in Jason Chambers

While speaking to Page Six in November 2023, Chambers suggested that he was romantically interested in “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. During an Access Hollywood interview at BravoCon 2023, Kent shared she would be interested in having a romance with the 50-year-old.

While filming a November 13 Amazon Live, Kent clarified that she does not plan to date Chambers. She noted that she would have difficulty being in a relationship with the “Below Deck Down Under” star as he resides in the Philippines. The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that she is not interested in dating following her October 2021 split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her daughter, Ocean.

“I have things happening in my world that I don’t think that it is the right time to be dating anybody,” said the mother of one. “There’s just things that I have put into boxes. Of, like, you know what, this box is the most important right now. We’re going to open that one up. And we’ll deal with the other boxes later. The dating box is, like, packed up. Put in storage. We’ll bring her out when she’s ready to be brought out.”

Lala Kent Made More Comments About Jason Chambers on Her Podcast

Kent shared similar comments about her feelings toward Chambers on the November 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Kent stated that while she thinks Chambers is “super freaking hot,” she does not believe they will date.

The mother of one also suggested that fans will soon have a better understanding of why she is not interested in having a significant other.

“Soon you guys will understand why it’s probably not the best time for me to be searching for a boyfriend. Or dating anybody,” said the Bravo personality.