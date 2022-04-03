Sutton Stracke Addresses Rumor That Kathy Hilton Mistreated Employee: PHOTO

Kathy Hilton’s second season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may not have been all hunky dory, but she’s in the clear when it comes to one filming rumor.

In a recent Instagram post, RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke set the record straight regarding rumors that the socialite used a homophobic slur toward her assistant during a cast trip to Aspen earlier this year.

According to Us Weekly, Stracke denied the slur story earlier by responding “no” when a fan asked, “Did Kathy Hilton really use a slur when talking about your assistant?”

But the Sutton boutique owner also took to her own special media page to really clear up the rumor, and to give an update on her “assistant.”

Sutton Stracke Claims That Kathy Hilton Has Always Been ‘Respectful’ To Her Assistant

On March 30, Stracke posted an Instagram selfie of her posing with her assistant, Joshua Roberts, with Hilton alongside them.

“Josh is the best,” Stracke captioned the post. “And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.”

Roberts also posted the pic, with the caption, “When you meet good people, hold tight to them. These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. And as much as I’ve loved being your ‘homosexual assistant’ this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton #newadventures #workhardplayhard #goodpeople.”

“Congratulations !!! You deserve it all,” Hilton commented on Roberts’ post.

Something Did Go Down During RHOBH Filming in Aspen

In early February, there were rumors that Hilton had a major meltdown while filming with the RHOBH cast in Aspen, and there were accusations that she made a homophobic slur while arguing with a club DJ.

In an Instagram post on February 11, 2022, podcast host Zack Peter teased that Hilton had an altercation with a DJ at the Caribou Club in Aspen, during which “one of the ladies is claiming overhearing Kathy use a homophobic slur against the DJ.”

According to Radar Online, a DJ at the club was reportedly rude to Hilton when she asked about playing a Michael Jackson song and didn’t appear to know who she was. An eyewitness alleged that Hilton informed the club staff that they were looking at “white privilege.” A rep for Hilton denied that she used a slur during the argument and said such language is “not in her vocabulary.”

Even if Hilton did not disrespect Stracke’s employee or the DJ, several RHOBH stars have teased that the Aspen trip was indeed drama-filled. Kyle Richards told Entertainment Tonight that “Aspen will never be the same” following her co-stars’ visit to the city, while Garcelle Beauvais noted, “I was happy that we had fun this season. Except for Aspen. …I can’t talk about Aspen.”

There have been rumors that Hilton will not return to RHOBH next season. But when asked by ET in late March if she would return to the show in the future, Hilton responded “Of course, I will!”

