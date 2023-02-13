RHOBH Co-Stars Pose For Surprising Photo Together

Sutton Stracke posed for a playful photo with Kathy Hilton.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars had a night out to Spago in Beverly Hills, as seen in an Instagram photo posted by Stracke on February 10, 2023. And in a surprise move, the photo didn’t focus on the duo’s usual glam looks but instead caught them in a more candid moment.

In the pic, Hilton, 64, boasted an all-natural look as she appeared to be wearing very little makeup. Stracke, 51, stood beside her as she laughed with her eyes closed in the candid shot.

“#aboutlastnight,” Stracke captioned the pic. “What a funny time we had. And even got to bump into the great @wolfgangpuck at @spagobh.”

“So much fun,” Hilton commented.

Fans Reacted to Sutton Stracke’s ‘Natural’ Photo With Kathy Hilton

Fans reacted to the photo of the two friends in the comment section, with several zeroing in on how “natural” the RHOBH stars looked.

“Such a great, candid pic of the two of you!” one fan wrote.

“Such a great & natural picture,” another added.

“Such a REAL photo,” commented a third fan.

Others pointed out that Stracke is by Hilton’s side amid her estrangement from her sister Kyle Richards.

“Nice to see Sutton having your back like a real sister,” one fan wrote to Hilton.

Stracke has had Hilton’s back in the past. In early 2022, there were rumors that the socialite used a homophobic slur toward Stracke’s assistant during a cast trip to Aspen.

According to Us Weekly, Stracke denied the slur story and later posted an Instagram photo of her and Hilton posing with her assistant, Joshua Roberts.

“Josh is the best,” Stracke captioned the post. “And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. …And @kathyhilton has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.”

Stracke also told Page Six that she felt the need to squash rumors about Hilton. “No one ever said that. Josh was not even in Aspen. This was ridiculous,” she said.

Sutton Stracke Has Been Making the Rounds With RHOBH Stars, Past & Present

In addition to her photo with Hilton, Stracke has posed with several other RHOBH stars over the past few months.

In October 2022, Stracke posed for a pic with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer at a Stevie Nicks concert that took place at the Hollywood Bowl.

In addition, she had a lunch date with ex-RHOBH star Denise Richards in Malibu, as seen on Instagram in 2022. “Love a good catch up!”Stracke captioned a pic of her reunion with her former co-star. “#housewives will be housewives Thanks for lunch in Malibu.”

And in January 2023, she posed in Paris with Lisa Vanderpump. “#about last night in Paris… Had a blast!” Stracke captioned a photo of her and the RHOBH OG.

While many fans read into Stracke’s meetup with Vanderpump as a sign that the veteran cast member could be returning to the Bravo reality show, in an interview with E! News, co-star Kyle Richards laughed the idea off.

“I know there are sparked rumors, but there was just so many Housewives, current and ex, there, that it was kind of funny,” Richards said of the sightings in Paris. “They kept bumping into each other all over the place. I was getting the text messages.”

