RHOBH Star Claims Kyle Richards ‘Dragged’ Her to Get Cosmetic Procedure

During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke claimed that costar Kyle Richards “dragged” her to get Botox injections.
“I had never gotten Botox before,” Stracke told Page Six on May 3. “I was 47 and I had never done it! Kyle dragged me to go get Botox with Nurse Jamie.”
Stracke continued, explaining that she only gets a tiny bit of the injection. “Nurse Jamie’s like, ‘You get the most microdose of Botox,'” Stracke said. “That’s how I microdose — with Botox. But now I’m like, ‘I might need to step it up a notch.’”
However, even though she is a fan of Botox, Stracke said that she wanted to make sure that she was setting a good example for her daughter, who is 20 years old.
“I have a daughter and so I want to make sure that she learns from me,” Stracke said. “The biggest lesson is that looks are secondary. Who you are as a person is first and how you live your life, being a leader and leading by example is what’s most important.”
Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.
Stracke Teased a Dramatic Season in February 2022
It seems like Botox is the least of Stacke’s problems these days. During a February 2022 interview with People, Stracke teased a dramatic season and an explosive cast trip to Aspen.
“I think we’re all still trying to pick up the pieces and figure it all out,” Stracke said to the outlet, teasing what went down on the cast trip. “Truly, I do.”
Stracke continued, “This season is boggling my own mind, so when that happens, when I get confused, when I have to go home and think about things, then we’re in trouble.”
One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That Dynamics Will Shift This Season
During an April 7 appearance on E! New’s Daily Pop, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed that some dynamics in friendships will shift this season.
“I feel like what happened last year, it was very heavy about Erika,” Minkoff explained during the appearance, referencing star Erika Girardi’s legal scandal last season. “And this past few months have very much been everybody gets into it. Dynamics shift in friendships, and I think people see people differently this year.”
Minkoff continued, “I always want the truth, painful or not. If I know if my truth is out there, then I can deal with that,” she shared. “What’s hard is listening to the podcasts, which I know I shouldn’t. When they get it wrong, I wanna call them, like, ‘No, you got the scene wrong. You got that moment wrong.'”
And, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2022, Kyle Richards seemed to agree.
“It was a really a very intense season,” Richards said at the time. “A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, it good for the audience.”
