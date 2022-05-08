RHOBH Star Claims Kyle Richards ‘Dragged’ Her to Get Cosmetic Procedure

During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke claimed that costar Kyle Richards “dragged” her to get Botox injections.

“I had never gotten Botox before,” Stracke told Page Six on May 3. “I was 47 and I had never done it! Kyle dragged me to go get Botox with Nurse Jamie.”

Stracke continued, explaining that she only gets a tiny bit of the injection. “Nurse Jamie’s like, ‘You get the most microdose of Botox,'” Stracke said. “That’s how I microdose — with Botox. But now I’m like, ‘I might need to step it up a notch.’”

However, even though she is a fan of Botox, Stracke said that she wanted to make sure that she was setting a good example for her daughter, who is 20 years old.

“I have a daughter and so I want to make sure that she learns from me,” Stracke said. “The biggest lesson is that looks are secondary. Who you are as a person is first and how you live your life, being a leader and leading by example is what’s most important.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Stracke Teased a Dramatic Season in February 2022

It seems like Botox is the least of Stacke’s problems these days. During a February 2022 interview with People, Stracke teased a dramatic season and an explosive cast trip to Aspen.