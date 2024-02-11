Sutton Stracke Reacts to Kyle Richards’ Comments About Late Friend, Merce Cunningham

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared she took issue with comments her castmate, Kyle Richards made regarding her late friend, famed choreographer Merce Cunningham, who passed away in 2009.

As fans are aware, Stracke invited her RHOBH castmates to take a trip to Spain to spread some of Cunningham’s ashes. In the February 8 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” a caller asked Stracke how she felt about Richards’ comments regarding the Spain trip in a “RHOBH After Show” episode. During the January 30 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards suggested that Stracke had not discussed Cunningham prior to their Spanish vacation. The “Halloween” actress also quipped that she believed Stracke was using Cunningham as “an excuse to come to Spain.”

While filming the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Stracke stated that she was not surprised by Richards’ remark. She stated, however, that she did not appreciate the comment. The mother of three also said she chose to visit Spain because her friend, Trevor, who also knew Cunningham, “lives in Barcelona.”

“When we talked about this trip with production I said, ‘You know, my really good friend lives in Barcelona,’” stated Stracke. “And then I’ve been holding onto Merce’s ashes, not knowing what to do with them. Board members were like, ‘Oh, I’m at the Seine.’ ‘Here I am at Lincoln Center.’ And I’m like, ‘I could put him in my backyard.’ That doesn’t seem really very romantic.”

She then asserted that her decision to spread some of Cunningham’s ashes “was a very altruistic moment for [her].”

“It was not a reason to do it. I wouldn’t do that. I’m not like that,” stated the reality television star.

Sutton Stracke Stated That She Would Have Liked Kyle Richards to Have Been More Forthcoming

During the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Stracke, who has a strained relationship with Richards, stated that she “wish[ed] that Kyle had been more open” with her castmates regarding her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky in RHOBH season 13.

In a December 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards stated that she did not hide she was having relationship issues with Umansky, whom she wed in 1996. She stated, however, that she felt hesitant about divulging too much about her marriage on camera, as her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, Portia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Alexia Umansky, were not yet privy to the situation.

“It was difficult shooting the season because I was going through stuff in my marriage. But our daughters didn’t know,” said Richards. “And I didn’t feel like sharing it on camera quite yet. But I was honest with the [cast]. When they started grilling me, I was like, ‘Why are you acting like I haven’t been honest? I told you it’s the worst year we’ve ever had.’ Did they want me to take them inside my bedroom? I don’t know what they wanted me to do.”

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Estranged Friendship With Kyle Richards

Stracke mentioned that Richards decided to take a break from their friendship after season 13 in the January 15 episode of “New York Living.” She said, however, that she did contact Richards for her 55th birthday in mid-January 2023.

“She just had a birthday. And I did wish her a happy birthday and she responded back to me,” said Stracke.

The Georgia native also stated that she is hopeful she and Richards can rekindle their friendship.

“I think we will get back to a better place because we’ve been friends for like four years now, and she means a lot to me. And we’ll eventually smooth things out. But it takes time,” said Stracke.