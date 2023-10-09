Sutton Stracke Reacts to Rumors About Kyle Richards: ‘Aren’t We Bored With It?’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke briefly commented on speculation that her castmate Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade do not have a platonic relationship, as reported by Reality Blurb. According to the publication, Stracke briefly touched on Richards’ relationship with Mauricio Umansky, whom she wed in 1998, during an October 2023 interview on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister. While recording the podcast episode, Pfeister stated she was surprised by reports that Richards and Umansky have separated and “did not see whatever is happening with Morgan and Kyle [coming].” Stracke replied, “Do we know what’s happening? I don’t know.”

“Aren’t we bored with it?” continued Stracke.

When Giudice chimed in that Richards has been supportive of Umansky during his stint on “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, Pfeister stated the “Halloween” star went on a vacation to France with Wade in September 2023. Giudice then hinted that she believed Richards has been going through “a midlife crisis.”

In a September 29 interview with TMZ, Umansky confirmed that he and Richards “are currently separated,” but “are not talking about divorce.”

Sutton Stracke Mentioned Morgan Wade in August 2023

In an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke mentioned that Wade appeared in the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH.

“I watched her perform. She was great, she has a great voice,” stated the Sutton Concept boutique owner.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Stracke admitted that she “asked a lot of questions” regarding the state of Richards and Umansky’s relationship during the production of RHOBH season 13. The Georgia native asserted, however, that she did not “intentionally stir the pot” while filming RHOBH season 13. She explained that she “always asks questions,” as she is “very inquisitive.”

“If I see something I don’t think is right, then I speak my mind,” continued the mother of three. “So if that’s stirring the pot, then I’m stirring the pot.”

Stracke also stated she cares about Richards.

“I love Kyle. You know, she had a rough year last year. And when it’s not stressful for her, we just laugh. We laugh like crazy,” said Stracke.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Kyle Richards’ Relationship

RHOBH star Erika Jayne briefly spoke about Richards’ separation in an August 2023 appearance on her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” The “Painkillr” singer suggested that Richards had difficulty filming RHOBH season 13.

“I feel bad for our girl Kyle because she needs to, you know, stay out of it,” stated the”Pretty Mess” author.

The 52-year-old also stated that she did not ask questions pertaining to the state of Richards’ marriage.

“Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors. And you may think you do because you watch a show, but truly, like, she’s going to tell me what I need to know and I’m not going to go over and say ‘So what’s happening?’” said the RHOBH star. “Hey b****, you know what? F*** you. I’ve known this woman for a very long time. She’s been good to me at very rough times in my life. If you think I’m going to, like, butt in, it’s not who I am.”

Mauricio Umansky Opened Up About the State of His Marriage

While speaking to TMZ on September 29, Umansky shared his thoughts about the rumors regarding Richards’ friendship with Wade. He asserted that “there is no doubt in [his] mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade.” The Agency CEO stated that the “Halloween” actress and the 28-year-old simply have a close friendship.

“They are really great friends. They are filming stuff together. They are doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship,” said Umansky.

The 53-year-old also stated that he “hope[s]” he and Richards can mend their marriage. He explained they are “not ready to throw in the towel yet.”

“Divorce is not part of our conversation right now,” asserted the real estate broker. “That is not what we are dealing with. We are dealing with a separation. We’ve had 26 amazing years. We’ve had a really rough year, I think that happens.”