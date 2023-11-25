Sutton Stracke Shares Her Theory as to Why Kyle Richards Is Taking Space From Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke shared her theory as to why her castmate, Kyle Richards decided she needed to take some time away from her.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Stracke acknowledged that Richards wanted to take a break from their friendship after filming RHOBH season 13. As fans are aware, Stracke and Richards had intense interactions during the production of the show’s new season, which premiered in October 2023.

“Sometimes if you need space from someone — I didn’t do anything. But sometimes, you have to get space away from someone and maybe I am something that — I represent something. And that’s okay,” said Stracke.

Stracke also stated that she plans on being a source of support to Richards.

“I know that I am always here when she needs me. And I’ve sent her that message before. I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” said the Georgia native.

Sutton Stracke Reacted to Kyle Richards’ Desire to Have a Break From Her at BravoCon 2023

Richards mentioned taking some time away from Stracke during the November 3 episode of her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. Richards explained that she did not appreciate Stracke’s comments about her marriage with her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. The mother of four also said she disliked Stracke’s jab about Jayne’s low ticket prices for her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde.”

“Between that and her comments on my marriage, I was like, ‘Okay, I need a little break,'” said Richards.

Stracke reacted to Richards’ “Two Ts In A Pod” comments in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly at the 2023 BravoCon. She stated that she did not know what she did to Richards that would cause her to want to take a break from their friendship.

“I didn’t even know she said that. But okay. She probably needs space from a lot of people. I don’t know what I did,” said Stracke.

Erika Jayne Stated She Did Not Appreciate Sutton Stracke’s Behavior Toward Kyle Richards

While speaking to Pride Today in October 2023, RHOBH star Erika Jayne referenced that Stracke repeatedly inquired about Richards’ relationship with Umansky throughout RHOBH season 13. The 52-year-old stated that she disagreed with Stracke’s actions toward Richards during the production of the show’s 13th season.

“I see [Sutton] doing things not only to me, but to others. And it’s just disappointing because you wonder like what are you doing this for? The camera? Is this who you are? Did someone tell you to do this? Is this what you feel and if so, why?” said Jayne. “If your friend Kyle is going through something, why are you so invested in an ugly way? Why aren’t you more caring and loving? Like, I don’t know. There are moments of Sutton that are great and then it ends up in disappointment quite honestly.”

Jayne made similar comments about Stracke’s RHOBH season 13 behavior in an October 2023 interview with E! News. She stated that she believes Richards should be able to keep aspects of her separation private.

“It’s tough because you want to ask questions but often time, it’s the way you do it. And getting down to things, at the end of the day, it’s really none of our business. And Kyle will let us know what she wants to do whenever she wants to. Sometimes I don’t like Sutton’s approach to certain things,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.

New episodes of RHOBH season 13 air Wednesday on Bravo.