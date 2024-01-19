Sutton Stracke Says She & Kyle Richards Stopped Talking

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke is opening up about her current relationship with her castmate, Kyle Richards.

During an appearance on the January 15 episode of “New York Living,” Stracke noted that Richards decided to step away from their friendship after the production of RHOBH season 13 wrapped. The Georgia native stated that her castmate did not notify her about wanting a break before she ceased contact.

“She took a break from me so I guess we’re still on a break. She didn’t tell me we were taking a break. But I kind of noticed that we weren’t talking,” said Stracke.

Stracke also stated that she acknowledged Richards’ 55th birthday by sending her well wishes in mid-January. According to Stracke, Richards was receptive to her message.

“She just had a birthday. And I did wish her a happy birthday and she responded back to me. So I think we will get back to a better place because we’ve been friends for like four years now, and she means a lot to me. And we’ll eventually smooth things out. But it takes time,” said Stracke.

The mother of three also stated that she holds Richards in high regard, despite their estrangement.

“I always felt kind of part of her family. She really welcomed me into the show. Then also, just being in L.A. It’s hard to make friends. So she really welcomed me in. I’m forever grateful for that. So I look forward to nurturing our relationship back to health,” said the RHOBH personality.

Kyle Richards Shared Why She Wanted to Take a Break From Sutton Stracke

In a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Richards explained why she wanted a break from Stracke. The “Halloween Ends” star seemed to reference that Stracke repeatedly inquired about her marriage to her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, throughout RHOBH season 13. As fans are aware, Richards and Umansky are currently separated.

“She was a lot. And it had just been a lot of situations. With her, like back to back. And I was like, ‘Whoa like dial it back. I need to step away for a minute.’ Because I didn’t see us getting anywhere. And I had enough on my plate at the time,” said Richards.

Stracke addressed Richards’ decision to take a break from their friendship during a separate November 2023 Us Weekly interview. She stated that she understood Richards’ need to lessen their contact. She also stated that she is willing to rekindle their friendship.

“I know that I am always here when she needs me. And I’ve sent her that message before. I adore her. And I only want to be here for her as a friend when she needs me,” said Stracke.

Kyle Richards Came to Her Estranged Husband’s Defense

During RHOBH season 13, episode 12, Stracke questioned why Umansky did not attend Richards’ late friend, Lorene Shea’s celebration of life event. While filming the January 17 “RHOBH After Show” episode, Stracke stated that she believed Umansky’s absence indicated there were problems in his and Richards’ relationship.

“This is got to be hard on Kyle. And you want your husband there with you. Kyle, where was Mauricio? This is a huge red flag for me,” said Stracke.

In a separate interview for the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards stated that she understood why Umansky could not attend the event for her friend. She explained that he had a prior event for his company, The Agency, that was scheduled before she chose the final date for Shea’s celebration of life. In addition, she stated that Umansky had also been mourning the loss of her friend.

“He was out of town. He also loved Lorene. He really did and she loved him so much,” said Richards.