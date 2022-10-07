Sutton Stracke Reveals Who She Thinks Is Leaking Stories to the Press

The hot topic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” finale was which housewife was leaking stories about Kathy Hilton to the press and now Sutton Stracke weighs in.

Sutton Stracke Says the ‘Dynamic Duo’ Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne Are the Ones Leaking Stories to the Press

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on October 5, the night of the season finale airing, Stracke was asked who she thinks is leaking the stories about what happened in Aspen.

“mmmmmm,” Sutton said, biting her nails and not wanting to answer. “I think it’s the dynamic duo.”

“You think it’s Erika and Rinna?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah,” she replied back quietly, “I’m already in trouble.”

“You called them the dynamic duo,” that’s very flattering fellow guest Jennifer Tilly joked. “I can’t even pronounce it but I wish I was one.”

Cohen then asked what Sutton thought after watching the Kathy Hilton apology, which aired the week before the finale.

“I think it takes a lot of apology for Lisa to finally get your apology,” she said.

Garcelle Beauvais Thinks the Kathy Hilton Drama Was Leaked to Get Attention off Erika Jayne: ‘That’s Why You Want Kathy to Be Called Out’

While on the season finale of RHOBH, Garcelle Beauvais accused Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne of leaking the story of Kathy Hilton’s meltdown to the press to get the target off Jayne’s back.

“Hold on, I need to say something,” Jayne said. “For a year and a half I’ve been f****** pummeled.”

“Ok, so that’s why you want Kathy to be called out?” Kyle Richards asked.

“Yes, it is actually,” Jayne replied.

Dorit Kemsley and Richards left that group discussion to have a one-on-one to discuss what they thought.

“Don’t you think it’s weird that at every event every event every detail is being leaked to the press,” Richards asked Kemsley who was nodding as she spoke.

“Yes, I do think it’s weird,” she replied. “Do you think that it’s somebody in this group?”

“100 percent,” Richard responds.

“Oh s***,” Kemsley said.

While in her confessional Richards expands by saying, “First there were leaks in Aspen, then I heard from a very reliable source that there were other leaks that never made it to publication. I was told who the leak was and it’s in this group.”

The camera then cuts to shots of Rinna and Jayne and the Richards humming and hawing over what to do next.

“For the love of God, do I have to do this? Point blank, did either one of you link information to the press?” Stracke said directly to Jayne and Rinna.

“No,” Jayne said, clearly annoyed. Rinna also replied no and began walking towards Richards. Sutton asked the same question again, this time in front of Richards and the other ladies.

“No,” Jayne said again. “I don’t know how to do that.” Rinna said again, “No.”

“It was someone who works for you,” Richards said, pointing at Jayne.

“Interesting,” Jayne replied.

“A publicist,” Richards said.

Jayne said she doesn’t think it’s in her publicist’s “best interest” to leak anything about Hilton considering he’s also the publicist for Hilton’s daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

